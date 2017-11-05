John DeShazier: Defensive end Hau'oli Kikaha active for Saints-Bucs game

After two weeks of being inactive, defensive end Hau'oli Kikahawas among the active New Orleans Saints players for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Kikaha was a healthy scratch against Green Bay and Chicago. However, he is expected to play for the Saints (5-2) as they attempt to win their sixth straight game, against the Buccaneers, the NFL's second-ranked passing offense (295.4 yards per game).

However, safety Rafael Bushwas a surprise inactive as a healthy scratch. Bush, a key special teams contributor, wasn't listed on the injury report last week. The Saints will have four safeties active (Kenny Vaccaro, Marcus Williams, Vonn Belland Chris Banjo) rather than five.