John DeShazier: Defensive end Hau'oli Kikaha active for Saints-Bucs game

After two weeks of being inactive, defensive end Hau'oli Kikahawas among the active New Orleans Saints players for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Kikaha was a healthy scratch against Green Bay and Chicago. However, he is expected to play for the Saints (5-2) as they attempt to win their sixth straight game, against the Buccaneers, the NFL's second-ranked passing offense (295.4 yards per game).
However, safety Rafael Bushwas a surprise inactive as a healthy scratch. Bush, a key special teams contributor, wasn't listed on the injury report last week. The Saints will have four safeties active (Kenny Vaccaro, Marcus Williams, Vonn Belland Chris Banjo) rather than five.
The remaining inactives are Taysom Hill(third quarterback), center Cameron Tom, right guard Larry Warford, receiver Austin Carr, defensive tackle John Hughes IIIand defensive en d Al-Quadin Muhammad.