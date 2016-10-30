Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

John DeShazier: Dannell Ellerbe active for first game this season

Ellerbe hasn't played since Dec. 21, 2015

Oct 30, 2016 at 03:38 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

New Orleans Saints linebacker Dannell Ellerbeis active Sunday for the first time this season, and for the first time since Dec. 21 last year.

Ellerbe missed the final two games of the 2015 season with a hip injury, then was sidelined the first six games this year with a quadriceps injury before being active for Sunday's game against Seattle. He had four starts in six appearances last year (45 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery) and had been a limited participant in practice for several weeks before making his season debut against the Seahawks.

His being active comes at a time when linebacker Stephon Anthonyagain is inactive with a hamstring injury. Ellerbe was starting at "Will" linebacker all offseason.

Also for the Saints, it appears that the starting offensive line will be intact for the first time since the season opener, with left tackle Terron Armsteadand left guard Andrus Peatboth being active against Seattle. Armstead, Peat and Senio Kelemetehave rotated in and out on the left side of the line, while center Max Unger, right guard Jahri Evansand right tackle Zach Striefhave started each game at their respective positions.

Otherwise, inactive players for both teams were not a surprise. Seattle designated defensive end Michael Bennett,safety Kam Chancelloras inactive Friday and added left tackle Brad SowellSunday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints-Green Bay Packers game on September 12 to be played in Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field

Saints preparing for Week 1 in Dallas-Fort Worth area after the team evacuated from Hurricane Ida
news

New Orleans Saints players to watch in preseason finale vs. Arizona Cardinals

Players are jockeying for roster spots, and not just with the New Orleans Saints
news

Ways to Watch: Cardinals at Saints 2021 NFL Preseason Week 3

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals on August 28, 2020
news

Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Preseason Week 3 vs. Cardinals

Helpful tips and information for New Orleans preseason finale against Arizona
news

New Orleans Saints-Arizona Cardinals preseason contest moved to noon kickoff time

Saturday, Aug. 28 game moves to make proper and safe preparations regarding the potential landfall of Hurricane Ida
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Aug. 26

Saints return to practice Thursday
news

New Orleans Saints-Jacksonville Jaguars notebook

Saints didn't have a turnover vs. Jaguars
news

Saints vs. Jaguars game recap: New Orleans holds on for 23-21 victory

Jameis Winston outshines Trevor Lawrence in matchup of No. 1 overall draft picks
news

Saints vs. Jaguars halftime update from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason

Winston-Callaway connection powers Saints to 17-3 lead
news

Saints vs. Jaguars Live Updates 2021 NFL Preseason Week 2

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 2 matchup during the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

Erik McCoy's growth, consistency paying dividends for New Orleans Saints offense

Saints center is the gameday program cover story
news

New Orleans Saints players to watch in preseason game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Receiver Kevin White can take another step forward for Saints against Jacksonville
Advertising