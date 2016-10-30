John DeShazier: Dannell Ellerbe active for first game this season

New Orleans Saints linebacker Dannell Ellerbeis active Sunday for the first time this season, and for the first time since Dec. 21 last year.

Ellerbe missed the final two games of the 2015 season with a hip injury, then was sidelined the first six games this year with a quadriceps injury before being active for Sunday's game against Seattle. He had four starts in six appearances last year (45 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery) and had been a limited participant in practice for several weeks before making his season debut against the Seahawks.

His being active comes at a time when linebacker Stephon Anthonyagain is inactive with a hamstring injury. Ellerbe was starting at "Will" linebacker all offseason.

Also for the Saints, it appears that the starting offensive line will be intact for the first time since the season opener, with left tackle Terron Armsteadand left guard Andrus Peatboth being active against Seattle. Armstead, Peat and Senio Kelemetehave rotated in and out on the left side of the line, while center Max Unger, right guard Jahri Evansand right tackle Zach Striefhave started each game at their respective positions.