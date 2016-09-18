John DeShazier: Analyzing the New Orleans Saints-New York Giants game

Four points.

That has been the margin of defeat in the New Orleans Saints' first two games, each of which has come down to the final play – the New York Giants kicked a short, game-winning field goal as time expired Sunday at MetLife Stadium, and the Saints missed a long, game-winning field-goal attempt as time expired one week before in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Looks like it might be that kind of season, where nail-biting will be at a premium. Here is a breakdown of the unit performances against New York.

OFFENSE: The Saints offense has had, and will have, better days than it did in Sunday's 16-13 loss. It totaled 288 yards on 59 plays, significantly less than the 500-plus yards and 34 points it rolled to in the season opener. The running game virtually was a non-factor (13 carries for 41 yards, just nine carries for 30 yards by leading rusher Mark Ingram), Drew Brees'29 completions totaled 263 yards and he admittedly didn't handle well some of New York's pressure looks on third down. The Saints were an uncharacteristic three for 13 on third down (23 percent), and that kind of inefficiency will ensure a team struggles to sustain drives and keep the opposing defense on the field. Right tackle Zach Striefexited the game with a chest injury, so that didn't help. After the season opener against Oakland, the expectation wasn't for 500 yards and 30 points per game, but, certainly, for more production than was mustered Sunday. Tough day at the office, but with a high probability of bounce-back in the near future.

DEFENSE: Three field goals allowed, against an offense that features Eli Manning, Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruzand Sterling Shepardis about as high-end as a defense can get. In two occasions in which it had its backside parallel to the goal line, the defense managed a pass-breakup in the end zone by cornerback Sterling Mooreon fourth down, and to allow a field goal on a drive that begin first-and-goal at the 1. New Orleans forced its first three turnovers and collected its first two sacks of the season, all in the first half. On the final drive of the game, Moore took a 13-yard pass interference penalty and Cruz beat cornerback Ken Crawleyon a 34-yard reception to the Saints' 2 – still not quite sure how Crawley didn't end up with a pick or PBU – and that helped the Giants to their final field goal, Josh Brown's23-yarder to win the game. But considering it was on the field 75 plays and the Giants had possession for 34:07 – and coming off a game in which Oakland totaled more than 500 yards and 22 fourth-quarter points, the Saints' defense executed its gameplan about as well as it could have. It entered the game without No. 1 cornerback Delvin Breaux, and its next-best corner, P.J. Williams, suffered a head injury on the second defensive series (he was placed on a board and carted off the field; Coach Sean Paytonsaid he expects Williams to be all right). But the defense rallied, kept the Giants in front and tackled well for the most part, and played a game that was deserving of a better outcome. If – a big "if" – it can sustain that level of execution, it'll be fun to watch as the season progresses.