John DeShazier: Adrian Peterson ready to roll for New Orleans Saints

"Of course (there's anticipation), especially with the season approaching quickly. There's a sense of urgency to get out there, but we'll see how things play out."

It seems likely that the playlist will include Peterson, the marquee name among the Saints' offseason free agent signings.

Peterson is among several recognizable Saints – including quarterback Drew Brees, running back Mark Ingram and defensive end Cam Jordan – who were held out of the first two preseason games.

The game-level inactivity has left him antsy for action.

"When you go in the weight room or you're working out or you're watching in these team drills, he's got a bounce to his step," Coach Sean Payton said. "Both he and Mark are itching to get in the preseason games and I think so far we've handled that well. We'll try to get him some work here Saturday."

Still, that hasn't diminished the work that Peterson already has submitted during training camp and the offseason program.

"I feel like he approaches practice just like he does a game," Brees said. "He's very intense. He runs angry, he attacks the line of scrimmage.

"Never in a practice rep have I handed the ball off to him and had it feel any different. It is one speed all the time. He clicks in and when it's time to play, it's time to play regardless of whether it's practice or a game."

Peterson, indeed, says he is clicked in. Now, it's just a matter of getting the go-ahead from his coaches.

"I don't know yet," he said. "We're kind of still in practice mode, we haven't switched over to game mode. So I'm sure I'll find out (Friday) or so.

"I've been practicing as if (I'm going to play), and my mind says that's been the point. Whether I play or not, I don't know yet but my mind says that's the point."

Peterson wanted to play in a preseason game last year, for the Vikings, but the idea was nixed.

"It's funny because last year, after missing a whole season (in 2015), I was talking to (Vikings) Coach (Mike) Zimmer and kind of wanting to get out there, but it didn't end up happening," he said. "But I had talked to him about it."

It's unknown whether he has had a similar conversation with Payton. But Payton already possesses the most critical piece of information.