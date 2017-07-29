John DeShazier: Addition of pads signals beginning of real training camp practices

"I thought it was OK. I think we're going to have periods and we're going to have practices that are more physical. And yet, it was the first one so I think we'll be smart. But it's their first day in the pads, but I think you're going to see some practices probably with a little bit more hitting."

Five thousand tickets were distributed for the open practice, the Saints were spared inclement weather and players had a noticeable bounce in their step.

"I think there's a heightened sense of urgency once the pads come on," defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said, "and it's the first time we've had pads on in probably six months or so. I think there was an excitement about being back in pads, but the main focus for us is, let's worry about how we're going to get better each day."

One of the methods by which that will be accomplished is practicing with pads. And Saturday was a good beginning for the Saints.

"It's football for the first time," right tackle Zach Strief said. "We can run around in jerseys out here all day and as offensive and defensive linemen, it's really good for creating terrible habits. I understand the purpose of it, but it's really not football.

"So I think for the first time today, you can work on your pad level, you can work on striking, you can finish a block. At the end of the day, when we're in jerseys, my No. 1 goal is to not get (defensive end) Cam (Jordan) hurt. I'm not going to get him hurt in T-shirts. I'm not proving anything in that moment.