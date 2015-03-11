Jimmy Graham thanks Saints fans and New Orleans for "support, love and hospitality"

A day after the New Orleans Saints traded TE Jimmy Graham and a fourth round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for center Max Unger and a first round draft pick, Graham posted a message on his social media accounts thanking Saints fans and New Orleans for "support, love and hospitality":
"Thank you whodat nation & the city for all your support, love & hospitality. And to all my brothers I've played with over the years. Thank u"
