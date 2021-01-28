Jim Mora reflects on day he became coach of the New Orleans Saints

Mora: When I took the job – well, first of all, I'd interviewed with three teams. This was after the USFL was done and we'd had some success there. It was the end of the '85 season, and I'd interviewed with the Eagles, I'd interviewed with what was then the St. Louis Cardinals, and I'd been offered the job by St. Louis. And I think I could've had the Eagles job – I wasn't sure, they didn't come out and officially offer me the job. But I didn't want either job, there was something about both of them that discouraged me. And when I had a chance to meet Jim Finks for the first time, it was sometime probably in December, we met in Philadelphia in the airport. And he had just been hired as the GM and president. I walked out of that meeting and I wanted to be the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. There was no question in my mind that I wanted it. One of the reasons I wanted it was I had a lot of respect for Jim. I'd met Tom Benson before and I had a lot of respect for him, and it's so important as a head coach to feel that way about your owner and your president and GM. And I really wanted that job, but he hadn't offered it to me. He told me they needed to interview a few more guys. And the Super Bowl was going to be in New Orleans that year in January, and he said, 'I've got to wait for that, I've got to interview some more guys,' and that kind of stuff. But he sounded interested. It wasn't like he wasn't interested, I could feel some interest there. But I wanted it bad. And then when he called me and told me they had decided to hire me I was extremely excited. And one of the things that I liked about that job was that they had not had success for a long time. And I felt like – and I'd done some research into the team, the players – I felt like if we could go in there and win, that it would be big for the city, big for the organization. It would be something you'd be proud of, that I would be proud of. I think it's better to follow a situation where they have not been successful, but had a chance to be successful, and I think that's the important thing. Any time a new head coach is hired, it's (usually) because the team has been unsuccessful. But some teams have a chance to be successful, with the right people, and others don't have as good a chance. And I felt like we had the right people. I've always felt like the right owner is important and the right president and GM is important. If you get along with them and agree with what they do, and they agree with you, then you've got a chance. And I also felt like there was a good nucleus – which there was, I found this out once I got the job – a good nucleus of players on the team, veteran players, that, hey, let's go in there and let's win. There was more of a challenge there than the other teams that I had talked to. That was a big thing for me, the fact that they had not been successful for a long time and that we could go in there and make a difference and be successful. And I also was impressed by the enthusiasm of the fans of the Saints. And that's always been the case. And I felt like if we could go in there and make something happen and win some games and have a successful season, it would be great for the fans and we would have accomplished something big. That was kind of my feeling.