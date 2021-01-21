New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton proud of the way team handled 2020 season

The Saints, in fact, posted a 31-3 victory over Denver in a game in which the Broncos didn't have any quarterbacks; one tested positive for Covid-19, and the others were out due to contact tracing. But the games were played, and Payton said that, too, was a high point for the league.

"I think in a number of different ways, it became a positive outlet for us," he said. "We were obviously fortunate enough to still have real good jobs. When you look around the country and how this affected many people relative to their work, that's not something that anyone took for granted.

"And then probably like every other team, we're kind of routine driven where you begin to get in schedule and although it's different – every morning you're in the Covid trailer, and then next step is filling out your email that you get every morning that you have to with your temperature in it, and then meetings – you kind of get into this season routine. And it's long but it can go by pretty quick. You lose track of the weeks, the months and you're really opponent-driven relative to what week are you in, when's the bye week.

"But I think there's so much that took place during the year. (And) I haven't even approached all the unrest in our country relative to so many topics. I think that this locker room and playing these games, it wasn't a respite for these players but a way to help in some regards. I think we look at it that way. I think the league did a real good job, all things considered, with the challenges they had when you look at the amount of players and the amount of coaches and the logistics in a difficult year."

Among Saints coaches, there will be at least one opening. Assistant head coach/tight ends Dan Campbell was hired as head coach for the Detroit Lions. New Orleans lost another coach (defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen was linked to the defensive coordinator opening at LSU, but remained with the Saints and was given a three-year contract and the title of assistant head coach), and still might lose at least one more (defensive coordinator Dennis Allen interviewed for the head coaching position with Philadelphia).

Payton said there is no friction with Nielsen, who has a bright future in the NFL.

"We're outstanding," he said. "We're fantastic, fired up that he's returning. Every once in a while in this business, you have talented people and you work with, you work hard and they have other opportunities and then every once in a while, you go into recruiting mode.

"He's someone that very soon, you're going to see as a head coach at the NFL level. He's extremely talented, and I'm fired up that he's returning. And I'm fired up that he's signed on for three more years. I think he's going to be one of those guys, just like we're seeing with Dan Campbell and soon to see, I'm sure, with Dennis Allen, he's going to be one of those guys that before long – and it won't be long – that'll be a head coach in this league."