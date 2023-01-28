New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Wide receiver Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry 2022 season analysis:
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry battled through a variety of injuries, playing in a career low in games (nine). His stats mimicked his missed time as he had 25 receptions for 272 yards and one touchdown.
Best game of Jarvis Landry's 2022 season:
In the Saints' 27-26 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Landry had his best game of the season. He posted seven catches for 114 yards, hauling in a catch of 40 yards to help seal the win for the Black and Gold.
Best quote from Jarvis Landry's 2022 season:
"It's great having him on and off the field. He's a great leader as he has been throughout his career. He has that dog mentality. He rubs off on other people. Having him off the field when things aren't going well, then he is picking everybody up. Jarvis has definitely helped me out throughout my first year." - Chris Olave
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action throughout the 2022 season.