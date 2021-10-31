Jameis Winston knocked out of game; New Orleans Saints lead Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16-7 at halftime

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was knocked out of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome when linebacker Devin White threw him to the field with an illegal horse collar tackle early in the second quarter. Backup ﻿ Trevor Siemian ﻿ took over and tled the Saints to a 16-7 halftime lead over Tampa Bay.

Before he was forced out with a knee injury, Winston was having a strong game passing and running, hitting receiver ﻿Tre'Quan Smith﻿ with a 16-yard touchdown pass to answer Tom Brady's 12-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin. Winston, who was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2015 by Tampa, scrambled four times for 40 yards. He was scrambling on the play when he was injured. Winston was 6 of 10 passing for 56 yards with the touchdown. Siemian went 7 for 11 for 60 yards and led the Saints on two scoring drives, the first ended with a 23-yard field goal by Brian Johnson and the second a 1-yard touchdown pass to fullback Alex Armah Jr. Johnson missed the extra-point attempt following Armah's touchdown.