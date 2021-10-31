Jameis Winston knocked out of game; New Orleans Saints lead Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16-7 at halftime

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was knocked out of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome when linebacker Devin White threw him to the field with an illegal horse collar tackle early in the second quarter. Backup Trevor Siemian took over and tled the Saints to a 16-7 halftime lead over Tampa Bay.
Before he was forced out with a knee injury, Winston was having a strong game passing and running, hitting receiver Tre'Quan Smith with a 16-yard touchdown pass to answer Tom Brady's 12-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin. Winston, who was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2015 by Tampa, scrambled four times for 40 yards. He was scrambling on the play when he was injured. Winston was 6 of 10 passing for 56 yards with the touchdown. Siemian went 7 for 11 for 60 yards and led the Saints on two scoring drives, the first ended with a 23-yard field goal by Brian Johnson and the second a 1-yard touchdown pass to fullback Alex Armah Jr. Johnson missed the extra-point attempt following Armah's touchdown.
The Saints were already missing quarterback Taysom Hill as he was ruled out Friday with the concussion he suffered against the Washington Football Team. It is Siemian's first game action since the 2019 season when he played part of one game for the New York Jets.
Sunday was Mark Ingram's return to the lineup as he was acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans this week. A first-round draft pick of the Saints in 2011, Ingram got a screen on his first play and took it 18 yards. The former Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama had two catches for 25 yards and three carries for 17 yards.
The game also marked the return of defensive tackle David Onyemata. He missed the first six games of the season due to an NFL suspension. He recovered a Brady fumble with 7:36 to play in the half. Defensive end Cameron Jordan had the strip-sack on the play, his second of the season. The 2011 first-round pick has 96.5 for his career.
Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson made a critical interception of Brady with 1:48 to play as he stepped in front of pass intended for Godwin. The Saints took the ball and marched in for the Armah touchdown reception.
Saints fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints return home to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8 on October 31, 2021.