Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson.
- Johnson was a fourth-round draft pick in 2017 and was taken by the Minnesota Vikings. He played four seasons in Minneapolis before signing with Houston during the 2021 season.
- He played offensive and defensive lineman at his high school in Lombard, Ill.
- Johnson was named First Team All-Big 10 during his senior year at Iowa by Big 10 coaches.
- He has 56 solo tackles and 5.5 total sacks in his NFL career.
- Johnson earned two letters as a heavyweight wrestler at St. Joseph's High School and Montini Catholic High School.
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson on Monday, April 4, 2022. Check out Jaleel in action with the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings during his five-year career.