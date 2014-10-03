Jairus Byrd placed on season-ending IR with torn meniscus, Sean Payton says

Photos of Jairus Byrd at 2014 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon. (New Orleans Saints photos)
The New Orleans Saints have placed starting free safety Jairus Byrd on season-ending injured reserve after he tore his meniscus in Thursday's practice, Coach Sean Payton announced at his Friday press conference.
Byrd was the team's top free-agent acquistion. He started all four games this season and has the team's lone turnover, a forced fumble against Atlanta in Week 1.
