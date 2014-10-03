Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Jairus Byrd placed on season-ending IR with torn meniscus, Sean Payton says

Star safety suffered injury in Thursday's practice

Oct 03, 2014 at 06:20 AM

Jairus Byrd at 2014 Training Camp

Photos of Jairus Byrd at 2014 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon. (New Orleans Saints photos)

No Title
1 / 34
No Title
2 / 34
No Title
3 / 34
No Title
4 / 34
No Title
5 / 34
No Title
6 / 34
No Title
7 / 34
No Title
8 / 34
No Title
9 / 34
No Title
10 / 34
No Title
11 / 34
No Title
12 / 34
No Title
13 / 34
No Title
14 / 34
No Title
15 / 34
No Title
16 / 34
No Title
17 / 34
No Title
18 / 34
No Title
19 / 34
No Title
20 / 34
No Title
21 / 34
No Title
22 / 34
No Title
23 / 34
No Title
24 / 34
No Title
25 / 34
No Title
26 / 34
No Title
27 / 34
No Title
28 / 34
No Title
29 / 34
No Title
30 / 34
No Title
31 / 34
No Title
32 / 34
No Title
33 / 34
No Title
34 / 34
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The New Orleans Saints have placed starting free safety Jairus Byrd on season-ending injured reserve after he tore his meniscus in Thursday's practice, Coach Sean Payton announced at his Friday press conference.

Byrd was the team's top free-agent acquistion. He started all four games this season and has the team's lone turnover, a forced fumble against Atlanta in Week 1.

Read his full bio here,

More details to come.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Three candidates have interviewed for New Orleans Saints head coaching vacancy

Doug Pederson, Brian Flores and Aaron Glenn are first three; at least three more candidates expected to interview
news

New Orleans Saints a different franchise from last head coach search

'We've had a lot of outreach, a lot of people interested in coming to New Orleans'
news

Quarterback Drew Brees found his ideal coach in Sean Payton

'I'm just so grateful to have had the opportunity to play, not just with one coach during that time, but with one Sean Payton'
news

New Orleans Saints sign running back Josh Adams and wide receiver Kirk Merritt to Reserve/Future contracts

Two offensive players receive future contracts
news

J.T. Gray puts in elite season for New Orleans Saints special teams, earns first-team spot on AP All-Pro team

Clarksdale, Miss., product also named to Pro Bowl
news

New Orleans Saints special teams ace J.T. Gray voted first team AP All-Pro; linebacker Demario Davis makes second team

Safety Marcus Williams and cornerback Marshon Lattimore also received votes
news

Saints sign six players to reserve/future contracts

New Orleans Saints roster moves announced on Wednesday, January 12
news

Saints sign eight players to reserve/future contracts

New Orleans Saints roster moves announced on Tuesday
news

Additional New Orleans Saints players removed from Covid-19 list for Week 17 vs. Carolina Panthers

Center Erik McCoy added to the Covid-19 list
news

Taysom Hill, Demario Davis among group of New Orleans Saints players removed from Covid-19 list

Safety Marcus Williams added to the Covid-19 list
news

New Orleans Saints make roster moves ahead of Monday's game vs. Miami | 2021 NFL Week 16

Linebacker Kwon Alexander placed on Covid-19 reserve list
news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Jordan had two sacks, forced fumble as Saints shut out Buccaneers
Advertising