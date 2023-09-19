Jahri Evans, La'Roi Glover headline list of former New Orleans Saints nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

Glover was a four-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL with 17 sacks in 2000, when he finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year balloting, and is a member of the NFL All 2000s Decade Team. New Orleans signed Glover off waivers in 1997, and he posted 50 sacks in five seasons from 1997-2001.

Glover and Evans, whose initial nomination came last year, are among a few former Saints on this year's nominee list, including: first-time nominee offensive lineman Max Unger (a Saint from 2015-18); and quarterback Jake Delhomme (1997-2002).

Evans currently is a member of the Saints' coaching staff as an offensive assistant, and Glover was on staff during training camp and preseason as the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow.

Nineteen finalists will be presented to the 50-member body of the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee during its annual meeting. The candidates will consist of 15 modern-era player finalists and the recently named seniors finalists (Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell and Coach/Contributor finalist Buddy Parker).