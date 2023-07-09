Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Jahri Evans

Evans was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft and spent the first 11 seasons of his 12-year playing career with the Saints. Overall, he started 183 career regular season games at right guard for the Saints (2006-16) and Green Bay Packers (2017), 169 for the Black and Gold. Evans also opened all 10 Saints playoff games at his position. Evans was a six-time Pro Bowl selection, a five-time Associated Press All-Pro and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2020's All-Decade Team, as New Orleans finished in the top 10 in total offense each of the 11 seasons he lined up for the Saints, while the 196 sacks surrendered by the offensive line over the period were the lowest in the NFC and second-lowest in the NFL. After being selected as a consensus All-Rookie in 2006, Evans was a Pro Bowl starter and consensus first-team All-Pro each season from 2009-12. He was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2020, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2022 and was a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.