Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Jahri Evans

After serving as a training camp intern in 2022, Jahri Evans begins his full-time coaching career in 2023 as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints.
Evans was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft and spent the first 11 seasons of his 12-year playing career with the Saints. Overall, he started 183 career regular season games at right guard for the Saints (2006-16) and Green Bay Packers (2017), 169 for the Black and Gold. Evans also opened all 10 Saints playoff games at his position. Evans was a six-time Pro Bowl selection, a five-time Associated Press All-Pro and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2020's All-Decade Team, as New Orleans finished in the top 10 in total offense each of the 11 seasons he lined up for the Saints, while the 196 sacks surrendered by the offensive line over the period were the lowest in the NFC and second-lowest in the NFL. After being selected as a consensus All-Rookie in 2006, Evans was a Pro Bowl starter and consensus first-team All-Pro each season from 2009-12. He was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2020, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2022 and was a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.
A three-year starter at Bloomsburg, which he originally attended on a combined academic/athletic scholarship, Evans anchored the left tackle position and was a finalist for the Division II Gene Upshaw Offensive Player of the Year Award in 2004 and 2005. The Philadelphia native graduated with a bachelor's degree in exercise science and received his MBA from the University of Miami (Fla.) in Executive Business Administration in 2017.
Evans and his wife, Takia, have two sons.
PLAYING CAREER: Bloomsburg, 2001-05; New Orleans Saints, 2006-16; Green Bay Packers, 2017.
Jahri Evans Coaching Career
|Team
|Position Held
|Years
|New Orleans Saints (NFL)
|Training Camp Intern
|2022
|New Orleans Saints (NFL)
|Offensive Assistant
|2023-present
New Orleans Saints rookies for the upcoming 2023 NFL season tour the city of New Orleans for the second time as they enjoy some down time ahead of Saints Training Camp.