2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: cornerback Isaac Yiadom

ISAAC YIADOM 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom entered the 2023 season fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster among a crowded room of defensive backs. After an impressive showing in the team's training camp and preseason, he earned his spot on the field. As special teams ace J.T. Gray would say, you can earn your spot on any team by showing your willingness to play wherever the coaches want you. Yiadom took that to heart, shining on special teams, but when injuries began to creep into the defensive backs room, Yiadom stepped up in a big way. He finished the season with 37 tackles, 25 solo ones, one fumble recovery, 14 passes defended, and one interception. The Saints marked Yiadom's fourth team in six seasons, but the former third round pick from 2018 hopes to have found his home in the Crescent City.