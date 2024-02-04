2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: cornerback Isaac Yiadom

ISAAC YIADOM 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:
New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom entered the 2023 season fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster among a crowded room of defensive backs. After an impressive showing in the team's training camp and preseason, he earned his spot on the field. As special teams ace J.T. Gray would say, you can earn your spot on any team by showing your willingness to play wherever the coaches want you. Yiadom took that to heart, shining on special teams, but when injuries began to creep into the defensive backs room, Yiadom stepped up in a big way. He finished the season with 37 tackles, 25 solo ones, one fumble recovery, 14 passes defended, and one interception. The Saints marked Yiadom's fourth team in six seasons, but the former third round pick from 2018 hopes to have found his home in the Crescent City.
BEST GAME OF ISAAC YIADOM'S 2023 NFL SEASON:
Yiadom's best game came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. In the contest, he had six tackles, five of which were solo, two passes defended, and one interception. His other turnover also came against the Buccaneers in Week 17 where he recovered a fumble.
BEST QUOTE OF ISAAC YIADOM'S 2023 NFL SEASON:
"I just think that I got to keep being consistent, keep making plays when my name is called. Keep doing the technique coaches are asking for and on special teams, just keep being elite on special teams. Me, J.T. (Gray) and some of the other guys just going out there and causing chaos on special teams because it's really important. It's something that we really emphasize here so just keep doing my thing there."
-Isaac Yiadom after he made the 53-man roster
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.