Irv Smith to appear at Saints Hall of Fame Museum 

Saints legend to sign autographs at Saints Hall of Fame Museum on Sunday

Dec 31, 2019 at 11:57 AM
1993 (Pick No. 20) TE Irv Smith from Notre Dame

Irv Smith to appear at Saints Hall of Fame Museum Sunday.

Former New Orleans Saints tight end Irv Smith will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum Sunday from 10 a.m.-11:15 a.m. prior to the New Orleans Saints playoff game with the Minnesota Vikings.

A first-round pick of the Saints out of Notre Dame in 1993, Smith played five seasons for New Orleans (1993-97). Smith played in 66 games for the Saints, catching 134 passes for 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns. Smith went on to play one season each with San Francisco and Cleveland.

Smith is the father of Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr., a New Orleans native who starred at Brother Martin High School.

Smith will be available for pictures and autographs.

All holding tickets to the game will be admitted free on game day. Only those with tickets are admitted to the museum on game day. Each patron is limited to one autograph and one picture with Smith.

Located at Gate B on the Plaza Level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the Saints Hall of Fame Museum is open for two hours prior to each Saints home game and for 45 minutes following each home game.

The museum is available by appointment weekdays between 9 am-2 pm by appointment at a cost of $10 for adults, $5 for seniors (60 and over), children 12 and under and military. Groups of 10 or more are $5 per person as well.

For more information, call (504) 471-2192, visit saintshalloffame.com or e-mail saintshalloffame@yahoo.com.

