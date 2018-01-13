Inside the Game: Saints vs Vikings Series History







New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings Series History



Minnesota leads the regular season series, having won 19 of 29 contests since the teams first met on October 13, 1968 at Tulane Stadium and two of three postseason meetings; the Black and Gold won that first matchup 2017. The Saints would not beat the Vikings again until September 3, 1978, losing six straight contests in the interim. Though the Vikings have a firm grasp of the overall series record, the Saints have fared much better since the 2006 arrival of Sean Payton as head coach and the unrestricted free agent signing of quarterback Drew Brees.



The teams have met on six occasions since then, five times in the regular season and once in the postseason and New Orleans has only dropped two, a 2008 meeting at the Superdome and the 2017 season opener at U.S. Bank Stadium, a 29-19 loss.



The Saints and Vikings have met three times in the playoffs, including the Black and Gold's first ever postseason game in 1987, which the Vikings seized at the Superdome, 44-10.



After the Saints won their first-ever playoff game after the 2000 season over the St. Louis Rams, they ran into the Vikings in the NFC Divisional round at the Metrodome and fell again, 34-16.



The third time proved to be the charm, however for the Black and Gold, as the two clubs met at the Louisiana Superdome on January 24, 2010 for the NFC Championship game. Brees completed 17-of-31 passes for 197 yards and three touchdown throws with running back Pierre Thomas scoring two touchdowns and running back Reggie Bush and wide receiver Devery Henderson adding scoring grabs. A late interception of Minnesota quarterback Brett Favre by cornerback Tracy Porter sent the game to overtime, and the Saints won, 31-28, off a 40-yard field goal from kicker Garrett Hartley, sending the Saints to Super Bowl XLIV. Sunday's game will be the fourth postseason meeting between the clubs, which will make Minnesota New Orleans' most common playoff opponent, but it will be the Saints' postseason debut at U.S. Bank Stadium which opened in 2016.







