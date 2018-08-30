Inside the Game: New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams series history 

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Aug 30, 2018 at 08:00 AM
The New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams have played 72 times in the regular season with Los Angeles holding a 41-32 edge, while New Orleans has captured the lone playoff contest. Former longtime foes in the NFC West from 1970-2001, the Saints have played only the Atlanta Falcons (97) and the San Francisco 49ers (75) more often than the Rams.

Since Sean Payton became head coach of the Saints in 2006, the Rams have won four of the seven regular season meetings. From 1985-95, New Orleans won 15-of-20 meetings with the Rams. The Saints earned their first playoff win in franchise history on Dec. 30, 2000, when they defeated the Rams 3128 in an NFC Wild Card thriller at the Superdome, which wasn't decided until fullback Brian Milne recovered a muffed punt by wide receiver Az-Zahir Hakim late in the contest.

The Rams and the Saints will face off for only the fourth time in the preseason. On Aug. 8, 2014, the Saints defeated the Rams in St. Louis, their next to last season before the franchise's return to Los Angeles in 2016. The other two preseason meetings took place in Anaheim, Calif. in 1967 and 1968, New Orleans' first two seasons in the league.

