Inside the Game: Saints vs. Panthers series history

The Panthers initially entered the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1995 and since then, they lead the series 23-19. The clubs were in the NFC West from 1995-2001 and the rivalry has continued in the NFC South since 2002. The Saints have a 9-11 record in games played in New Orleans. Of the 42 games in the series, 20 have been decided by eight points or less, with New Orleans winning nine. Of the last 10 meetings between the two clubs, six have been settled by eight points or less. The Saints' longest winning streak was a five-game stretch from 2000-02.