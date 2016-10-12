Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Inside the Game: Saints vs. Panthers series history

Panthers lead the series, 23-19

Oct 12, 2016 at 03:30 AM

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers

Photos from the New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers game. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)

No Title
1 / 169
No Title
2 / 169
No Title
3 / 169
No Title
4 / 169
No Title
5 / 169
No Title
6 / 169
No Title
7 / 169
No Title
8 / 169
No Title
9 / 169
No Title
10 / 169
No Title
11 / 169
No Title
12 / 169
No Title
13 / 169
No Title
14 / 169
No Title
15 / 169
No Title
16 / 169
No Title
17 / 169
No Title
18 / 169
No Title
19 / 169
No Title
20 / 169
No Title
21 / 169
No Title
22 / 169
No Title
23 / 169
No Title
24 / 169
No Title
25 / 169
No Title
26 / 169
No Title
27 / 169
No Title
28 / 169
No Title
29 / 169
No Title
30 / 169
No Title
31 / 169
No Title
32 / 169
No Title
33 / 169
No Title
34 / 169
No Title
35 / 169
No Title
36 / 169
No Title
37 / 169
No Title
38 / 169
No Title
39 / 169
No Title
40 / 169
No Title
41 / 169
No Title
42 / 169
No Title
43 / 169
No Title
44 / 169
No Title
45 / 169
No Title
46 / 169
No Title
47 / 169
No Title
48 / 169
No Title
49 / 169
No Title
50 / 169
No Title
51 / 169
No Title
52 / 169
No Title
53 / 169
No Title
54 / 169
No Title
55 / 169
No Title
56 / 169
No Title
57 / 169
No Title
58 / 169
No Title
59 / 169
No Title
60 / 169
No Title
61 / 169
No Title
62 / 169
No Title
63 / 169
No Title
64 / 169
No Title
65 / 169
No Title
66 / 169
No Title
67 / 169
No Title
68 / 169
No Title
69 / 169
No Title
70 / 169
No Title
71 / 169
No Title
72 / 169
No Title
73 / 169
No Title
74 / 169
No Title
75 / 169
No Title
76 / 169
No Title
77 / 169
No Title
78 / 169
No Title
79 / 169
No Title
80 / 169
No Title
81 / 169
No Title
82 / 169
No Title
83 / 169
No Title
84 / 169
No Title
85 / 169
No Title
86 / 169
No Title
87 / 169
No Title
88 / 169
No Title
89 / 169
No Title
90 / 169
No Title
91 / 169
No Title
92 / 169
No Title
93 / 169
No Title
94 / 169
No Title
95 / 169
No Title
96 / 169
No Title
97 / 169
No Title
98 / 169
No Title
99 / 169
No Title
100 / 169
No Title
101 / 169
No Title
102 / 169
No Title
103 / 169
No Title
104 / 169
No Title
105 / 169
No Title
106 / 169
No Title
107 / 169
No Title
108 / 169
No Title
109 / 169
No Title
110 / 169
No Title
111 / 169
No Title
112 / 169
No Title
113 / 169
No Title
114 / 169
No Title
115 / 169
No Title
116 / 169
No Title
117 / 169
No Title
118 / 169
No Title
119 / 169
No Title
120 / 169
No Title
121 / 169
No Title
122 / 169
No Title
123 / 169
No Title
124 / 169
No Title
125 / 169
No Title
126 / 169
No Title
127 / 169
No Title
128 / 169
No Title
129 / 169
No Title
130 / 169
No Title
131 / 169
No Title
132 / 169
No Title
133 / 169
No Title
134 / 169
No Title
135 / 169
No Title
136 / 169
No Title
137 / 169
No Title
138 / 169
No Title
139 / 169
No Title
140 / 169
No Title
141 / 169
No Title
142 / 169
No Title
143 / 169
No Title
144 / 169
No Title
145 / 169
No Title
146 / 169
No Title
147 / 169
No Title
148 / 169
No Title
149 / 169
No Title
150 / 169
No Title
151 / 169
No Title
152 / 169
No Title
153 / 169
No Title
154 / 169
No Title
155 / 169
No Title
156 / 169
No Title
157 / 169
No Title
158 / 169
No Title
159 / 169
No Title
160 / 169
No Title
161 / 169
No Title
162 / 169
No Title
163 / 169
No Title
164 / 169
No Title
165 / 169
No Title
166 / 169
No Title
167 / 169
No Title
168 / 169
No Title
169 / 169
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Panthers initially entered the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1995 and since then, they lead the series 23-19. The clubs were in the NFC West from 1995-2001 and the rivalry has continued in the NFC South since 2002. The Saints have a 9-11 record in games played in New Orleans. Of the 42 games in the series, 20 have been decided by eight points or less, with New Orleans winning nine. Of the last 10 meetings between the two clubs, six have been settled by eight points or less. The Saints' longest winning streak was a five-game stretch from 2000-02. 

In the 42 games of the series there has been:  
• 887 points scored by New Orleans, 919 allowed.            
• A five-game New Orleans winning streak from 2000-02.
• A four-game New Orleans winning streak in games played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome from 1998-2001.
• 21 games decided by double-digits.       
• Six games decided by 21 or more points.
• 21 games decided by eight points or less.          
• One 33-point win by New Orleans.
•  A 32-point loss by New Orleans.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign cornerbacks Prince Amukamara, KeiVarae Russell
news

New Orleans Saints sign running back Devonta Freeman

Freeman has played seven seasons in the NFL, six with Falcons
news

Quarterbacks Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill hope to seize opportunity to start for New Orleans Saints

'It's always a great opportunity to have a chance to be one of 32, right?'
news

P.J. Williams, Derrick Kelly made training camp debuts for New Orleans Saints

Receiver Marquez Callaway changes numbers, from 12 to 1
news

New Orleans Saints sign WR Chris Hogan

Eight year NFL veteran joins New Orleans after playing in the Premier Lacrosse League
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Specialists

Saints have competition for starting punter
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Defensive backs

Saints have plenty of experience at position
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Linebackers

Demario Davis leads versatile group of linebackers
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Defensive line

Veteran defensive lineman Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport anchor deep defensive front
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Offensive line

Veteran tackles Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk anchor the unit
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Wide receivers/tight ends

Veteran Michael Thomas headlines the receiver group
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Running backs/fullbacks

Saints provide versatility in loaded backfield
Advertising