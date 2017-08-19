Inside the Game: Saints vs Chargers series history

The Chargers have a slight edge in the regular season series between the two clubs, leading it 7-5. However, six of the Chargers' wins came in the first seven matchups between 1973 and 1997. Since 2000, the Saints lead the series, 4-1, including victories in 2008 at Wembley Stadium in London, England, 2012 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, and 2016 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego since former Chargers signal-caller Drew Brees signed with the Black and Gold as an unrestricted free agent in 2006. New Orleans entered the 2012 contest with an 0-4 record on the year, yet they emerged with a 31-24 victory as Brees surpassed Johnny Unitas' record for consecutive games with a touchdown pass, hitting WR Devery Henderson on a 40-yard strike to notch Brees' 48th straight game with a touchdown through the air. The Saints trail the Chargers in preseason play as well, having won only two of their six meetings. The last time the two teams met in exhibition play was 2010 when the Chargers traveled to New Orleans and fell to the Saints, 36-21. The Black and Gold, fresh off their win in Super Bowl XLIV, used a 16point fourth quarter to turn a close game into a blowout. Saints QB Patrick Ramsey took over for Brees midway through the third quarter and went 10-of-18 for 191 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. With the Chargers down eight points and in New Orleans territory, current Saints defensive assistant Leigh Torrence, then a defensive back and special teams stalwart for the club, sealed the deal with an 87-yard interception return for a touchdown with just seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, giving the Saints a 36-21 victory.