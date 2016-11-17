Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Inside the Game: Saints at Panthers Connections

Roman Harper played for the Panthers from 2014-15

Nov 17, 2016 at 05:00 AM

Saints vs. Panthers: Fans and Entertainment - Ocober 16, 2016

Check out the excitement as fans fill the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to watch the Saints host the Panthers.

Saints Offensive Assistant Ronald Curry was a four-year starting QB at North Carolina, where he left Chapel Hill with school records of 4,987 passing yards and 6,236 yards of total offense in his career. Curry also served as head coach at Mooresville (N.C.) Christian Academy from 2010-12...Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and Panthers Senior Advisor to Special Teams Bruce DeHaven served on the same Dallas coaching staff from 2003-05. New Orleans Assistant Special Teams Coach Stan Kwan assisted DeHaven in Buffalo from 2010-12...Panthers Defensive Line Coach Eric Washington played tight end at Grambling State from 1989-90 and served on the same coaching staff at Texas A&M with Saints Defensive Line CoachBill Johnson in 1997...New Orleans RB Travaris Cadet played at Appalachian State from 2009-11 and finished his college career with 3,929 all-purpose yards...Saints LB Dannell Ellerbe prepped at Richmond County (Rockingham, N.C.) HS...LB Stephone Anthony prepped at Anson (N.C.) HS, where he was a Parade and USA Today All-American, before starting at Clemson...Special Teams Coordinator Greg McMahon served as tight ends coach on the East Carolina coaching staff in 2005…Saints S Roman Harper played for the Panthers from 2014-15. Director Of Player ProgramsFred McAfee also played for Carolina Offensive Coordinator Mike Shula when he served as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1999, while Harper played for Shula when he served as head coach of the Crimson Tide from 2002-05...Carolina defensive quality control coach/assistant defensive line Sam Mills III is the son of former Saints standout LB Sam Mills, who played for New Orleans from 1986-94 and is a member of the Saints Hall of Fame and the All-50th team…Panthers Running Game CoordinatorJohn Matsko served in the same position in New Orleans from 1994-96...Carolina G Trai Turner prepped at St. Augustine HS and played at LSU...New Orleans OLLandon Turner was a four-year starter at guard at the University of North Carolina, appearing in 52 games with 42 starts over his collegiate career...Carolina TE Chris Manhertz began the 2016 season on the Saints 53-man roster and spent the 2015 season on the Saints practice squad.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

