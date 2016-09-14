Inside the Game: Saints at Giants series history

The Saints and Giants have met 28 times, with New York holding a 15-13 advantage. The Saints have posted a 4-11 record in contests played in four different stadiums at the Giants and will be looking for their first win at their home stadium since a 30-7 victory on December 24, 2006 and their first victory at MetLife Stadium.
Locker room photos from after the Saints win vs the Giants. Photos by Michael C. Hebert (New Orleans Saints photos)
