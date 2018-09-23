Inside the Game: New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons series history 

Atlanta leads the series, 51-46, with New Orleans holding a 16-8 advantage over the Falcons since 2006. Since 1991, 30 games have been decided by a touchdown or less. The Falcons had a 10-game winning streak from 1995-99, which remains the Saints' longest winless streak against an opponent.

New Orleans took 13-of-16 in the rivalry from 1986-94 and Atlanta won nine-straight over the fledgling Saints from 1969-73. Atlanta's most recent mastery over a five-year period ended with a 21-19 win for New Orleans at the Georgia Dome on Nov. 22, 2000. Seven games in the series have gone into overtime.

In the 97 games of the series there has been: