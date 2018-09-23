Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Inside the Game: New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons series history 

Take a look inside the series history between the Saints and the Falcons before their Week 3 match up on Sunday, Sept. 23

Sep 23, 2018 at 08:00 AM
New Orleans Saints

Atlanta leads the series, 51-46, with New Orleans holding a 16-8 advantage over the Falcons since 2006. Since 1991, 30 games have been decided by a touchdown or less. The Falcons had a 10-game winning streak from 1995-99, which remains the Saints' longest winless streak against an opponent.

New Orleans took 13-of-16 in the rivalry from 1986-94 and Atlanta won nine-straight over the fledgling Saints from 1969-73. Atlanta's most recent mastery over a five-year period ended with a 21-19 win for New Orleans at the Georgia Dome on Nov. 22, 2000. Seven games in the series have gone into overtime.

In the 97 games of the series there has been:

  • 2,025 points scored by New Orleans, 2,156 allowed
  • A ten-game Atlanta winning streak from 1995-99
  • A six-game win streak for New Orleans from 1986-89
  • 41 games decided by double-digits
  • 17 games decided by 21 or more points
  • 49 games decided by seven points or less
  • 3 games decided by one point
  • A 38-point win by Saints (11/1/87) - Biggest Saints win
  • A 55-point loss by Saints (9/16/73) - Biggest Saints loss
  • Four shutouts - Two by each club, the most recent a 38-0 win in Atlanta on 11/1/87
  • Seven overtime games— three wins by New Orleans
  • Six Monday night games, two Sunday night games and six Thursday night games

