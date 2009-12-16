Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Important Information for Saints Ticket Holders

Dec 16, 2009 at 05:09 AM
important-information-for-saints-ticket-holders-0a808.jpg 
    <span>The NFL South champion New Orleans Saints kindly advise their season ticket holders that they have until  6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2009 to purchase their playoff tickets.

The Saints' ticket office opens at 8:00 a.m. and will remain open throughout the day until 6:00 p.m. to fulfill playoff accounts for season ticket holders.  Due to exceptionally high phone volume, fans are encouraged to pay for their seats by visiting the Saints' ticket office at 5800 Airline Drive in Metairie, or by logging onto their accounts at [www.NewOrleansSaints.com](/Tickets Suites.aspx) under the tab "[Ticket Manager."](/Tickets Suites/Season Tickets.aspx)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Interception, personal foul penalty significant factors for New Orleans Saints against Dallas | Turning Point of the Game for Week 13

Interception erased scoring opportunity in second quarter
news

Game notes, New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys | NFL Week 13

New Orleans had a season-high 405 total net yards
news

Taysom Hill, Marshon Lattimore, J.T. Gray stood out for New Orleans Saints in loss to Dallas Cowboys | Helmet Stickers for NFL Week 13

Hill provided needed offensive spark
news

Not enough offense for New Orleans Saints in loss to Dallas Cowboys | NFL Week 13 analysis

Saints were livelier this week but four turnovers too much to overcome
news

Dallas Cowboys defeat New Orleans Saints 27-17 | NFL Week 13

 Saints suffer fifth consecutive loss, longest losing streak since 2005 season
news

Live Updates from Saints vs. Cowboys Week 13 | 2021 NFL

Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 13 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Dallas Cowboys | NFL Week 13

Star running back Alvin Kamara will not play Thursday night
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves ahead of Dallas Cowboys game | NFL Week 13

Saints place defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon on Injured Reserve
news

Saints vs Cowboys Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 13

Dallas leads the all-time series 17-13, but New Orleans has won nine of the last 13 meetings dating back to the 1998 season
news

Saints Gameday Guide 2021: Week 13 vs. Cowboys

Helpful tips and information for New Orleans Week 13 game against Cowboys
news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Cowboys 2021 NFL Week 13

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 2, 2021
news

Kwon Alexander interception provides one of New Orleans Saints' few highlights against Buffalo | Helmet Stickers

Second-quarter interception stopped Bills in red zone
Advertising