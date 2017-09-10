How to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings

The New Orleans Saints open the 2017 regular season against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday night at 6:10 p.m. CT. This is the first matchup between the two clubs since they met at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in 2014.

Fans can catch the action on ESPN where the broadcast crew will be Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Jon Gruden (color analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline). WDSU also will carry ESPN's boradcast.

Locally, Saints fans can listen to the call on WWL Radio (870-AM, 105.3 FM) with Jim Henderson, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic as well as on WGSO (990 AM) in Spanish with Marco Garcia (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez. Monday's contest also will be broadcast on Westwood One radio nationally with Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (color analyst) and Ross Tucket (sideline).