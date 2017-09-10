Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

How to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings

Tune in on ESPN or WDSU

Sep 10, 2017 at 05:46 AM

The New Orleans Saints open the 2017 regular season against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday night at 6:10 p.m. CT. This is the first matchup between the two clubs since they met at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in 2014.

Fans can catch the action on ESPN where the broadcast crew will be Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Jon Gruden (color analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline). WDSU also will carry ESPN's boradcast.

Locally, Saints fans can listen to the call on WWL Radio (870-AM, 105.3 FM) with Jim Henderson, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic as well as on WGSO (990 AM) in Spanish with Marco Garcia (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez. Monday's contest also will be broadcast on Westwood One radio nationally with Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (color analyst) and Ross Tucket (sideline).

For full broadcast listings on television and radio, CLICK HERE.

GamePass17_article.jpg

(http://www.pjatr.com/t/RkFHRE1KSUtBS0lESkZBSUlMRUg)

For Out-of-Market Fans:

NewOrleansSaints.com and the National Football League offering fans an incredible opportunity to catch NFL games this season LIVE or on-demand on your computer or tablet!

Game Pass is available to fans as well as International Game Pass.

Fans will have the ability to:

  • Watch live out of market preseason games (Does not include nationally-broadcast preseason games. Preseason games that are live on NFL Network will not be available live on phones but will be available in the archives.)
  • Watch complete games online on-demand (or condensed versions)
  • Listen to the gameday radio broadcast
  • Available across multiple platforms (Connected TV devices, Mobile phones and tablets) PC web browser.
  • DVR Controls: Pause, rewind and replay live and archived game action.
  • Multiple Camera Angles: Watch games with picture-in-picture, dual and quad view modes, so you can watch multiple games on the same screen.
  • Big Play Markers: Instantly view the biggest and most pivotal plays of on-demand games
  • Archives: Relive all the NFL action with full replays of games from 2009-2014

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial! You will be billed at the end of the 7 days, unless you cancel in accordance with the applicable instructions. Cancel online anytime during your Free Trial. SIGN UP HERE

For International Game Pass, certain restrictions apply. For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, CLICK HERE

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Flashback: Best of Saints Fan Photos during the 2021 NFL Season

A collection of the best Saints fan photos on the road and in the Caesars Superdome
news

New Orleans top market for 'Sunday Night Football' ratings for fourth consecutive season

It was the seventh time in the past 12 seasons that the Crescent City had best ratings
news

New Orleans Saints 2021 Season Recap

Game-by-game review of the Saints 2021 NFL season
news

Receiver Tre'Quan Smith gives New Orleans Saints offense boost against Atlanta | Helmet Stickers from NFL Week 18

CB Paulson Adebo has interception, two passes defensed
news

New Orleans Saints finish season with strong overall performance against Atlanta | NFL Week 18 analysis

Offense scored three touchdowns, defense forced three turnovers
news

New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta Falcons 30-20 but denied spot in playoffs | NFL Week 18

Los Angeles Rams blow 17-point lead, keeping Saints from playoff spot in loss to San Francisco
news

Live Updates from Saints at Falcons Week 18 | 2021 NFL

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 18 matchup during the 2021 NFL season
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Atlanta Falcons | NFL Week 18

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk is active; Mark Ingram is inactive
news

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons | Series History 2021

A look back at the series history, records and stats between these NFC South rivals
news

Saints rally towels available to fans at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in advance of showdown against Falcons in Atlanta

Saints fans traveling to Atlanta urged to create a playoff atmosphere at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
news

Saints at Falcons Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 18

A New Orleans victory in Atlanta combined with a San Francisco 49ers loss to the Los Angeles Rams would catapult New Orleans into the conference's seventh playoff spot ahead of San Francisco and set up a road matchup at the Rams on NFL Wild Card weekend.
news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Falcons 2021 NFL Week 18

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 9, 2022
Advertising