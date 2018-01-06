How to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

The NFC South champion Saints (11-5), who hold the fourth seed in the playoffs will host the fifth-seeded Panthers (11-5) Sunday, January 7 at 3:40 p.m. (CT). Fans can catch the action on Fox (WVUE-Fox 8 locally) with Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Erin Andrews and Chris Myers (sideline). Locally, Saints fans can listen to the call on WWL Radio (870-AM, 105.3 FM) with Jim Henderson, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic. The game will also be broadcast on Westwood One – Kevin Kugler (play-by-play, Dan Fouts (color analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline) and WGSO (990-AM) in Spanish with Marco Garcia (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (analyst) and Victor Quinonez.