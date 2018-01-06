Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

How to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

Fans can catch the action on Fox (WVUE-Fox 8 locally)

Jan 06, 2018 at 02:00 AM

The NFC South champion Saints (11-5), who hold the fourth seed in the playoffs will host the fifth-seeded Panthers (11-5) Sunday, January 7 at 3:40 p.m. (CT). Fans can catch the action on Fox (WVUE-Fox 8 locally) with Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Erin Andrews and Chris Myers (sideline). Locally, Saints fans can listen to the call on WWL Radio (870-AM, 105.3 FM) with Jim Henderson, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic. The game will also be broadcast on Westwood One – Kevin Kugler (play-by-play, Dan Fouts (color analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline) and WGSO (990-AM) in Spanish with Marco Garcia (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (analyst) and Victor Quinonez.

For Out-of-Market Fans:

NewOrleansSaints.com and the National Football League offering fans an incredible opportunity to catch NFL games this season LIVE or on-demand on your computer or tablet!

Game Pass is available to fans as well as International Game Pass.

Fans will have the ability to:

  • Watch live out of market preseason games (Does not include nationally-broadcast preseason games. Preseason games that are live on NFL Network will not be available live on phones but will be available in the archives.)
  • Watch complete games online on-demand (or condensed versions)
  • Listen to the gameday radio broadcast
  • Available across multiple platforms (Connected TV devices, Mobile phones and tablets) PC web browser.
  • DVR Controls: Pause, rewind and replay live and archived game action.
  • Multiple Camera Angles: Watch games with picture-in-picture, dual and quad view modes, so you can watch multiple games on the same screen.
  • Big Play Markers: Instantly view the biggest and most pivotal plays of on-demand games
  • Archives: Relive all the NFL action with full replays of games from 2009-2014

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial! You will be billed at the end of the 7 days, unless you cancel in accordance with the applicable instructions. Cancel online anytime during your Free Trial. SIGN UP HERE

For International Game Pass, certain restrictions apply. For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, CLICK HERE

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

