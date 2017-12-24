How to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

Coming off a 31-19 win over the New York Jets last Sunday, the New Orleans Saints will return to their home turf of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the second consecutive week, with a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Christmas Eve. Fans can catch the action from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Fox (WVUE-Fox 8 locally) with Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline). Locally, Saints fans can listen to the call on WWL Radio (870-AM, 105.3 FM) with Jim Henderson, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic. The game will also be broadcast on Westwood One with John Sadak (play-by-play) and Al Groh (color analyst) and WGSO (990-AM) in Spanish with Marco Garcia (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (analyst) and Victor Quinonez.