How to watch the New Orleans Saints preseason opener at the New England Patriots

The Saints open the 2016 preseason against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be regionally televised on Raycom (WVUE-FOX 8 locally) and nationally on NFL Network. The broadcast crew consists of Joel Meyers (play-by-play), Sean Kelley and Jon Stinchcomb (color analysts) and John DeShazier (sideline).
For full broadcast listings on television and radio, CLICK HERE
For Out-of-Market Fans that don't have NFL Network:
NewOrleansSaints.com and the National Football League offering fans an incredible opportunity to catch NFL games this season LIVE or on-demand on your computer or tablet!
Game Pass is available to fans as well as International Game Pass.
Fans will have the ability to:
- Watch live out of market preseason games (Does not include nationally-broadcast preseason games. Preseason games that are live on NFL Network will not be available live on phones but will be available in the archives.)
- Watch complete games online on-demand (or condensed versions)
- Listen to the gameday radio broadcast
- Available across multiple platforms (Connected TV devices, Mobile phones and tablets) PC web browser.
- DVR Controls: Pause, rewind and replay live and archived game action.
- Multiple Camera Angles: Watch games with picture-in-picture, dual and quad view modes, so you can watch multiple games on the same screen.
- Big Play Markers: Instantly view the biggest and most pivotal plays of on-demand games
- Archives: Relive all the NFL action with full replays of games from 2009-2014
You can sign up for a 7-day free trial! You will be billed at the end of the 7 days, unless you cancel in accordance with the applicable instructions. Cancel online anytime during your Free Trial. SIGN UP HERE
For international Game Pass, certain restrictions apply. For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, CLICK HERE