How to watch the New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings

After a 31-16 victory over Carolina in the NFC Wild Card Playoff round, the Saints go on the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Divisional round this Sunday at 3:40 p.m. CT.

Fans can catch the action on FOX (WVUE-FOX 8 locally) with Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Erin Andrews and Chris Myers (sideline). Locally, Saints fans can listen to the call on WWL Radio (870-AM, 105.3 FM) with Jim Henderson, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic.

The game will also be broadcast nationally on Westwood One with Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline) as well as on WGSO (990-AM) in Spanish with Marco Garcia (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (analyst) and Victor Quinonez.