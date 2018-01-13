How to watch the New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings

After a 31-16 victory over Carolina in the NFC Wild Card Playoff round, the Saints go on the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Divisional round this Sunday at 3:40 p.m. CT.
Fans can catch the action on FOX (WVUE-FOX 8 locally) with Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Erin Andrews and Chris Myers (sideline). Locally, Saints fans can listen to the call on WWL Radio (870-AM, 105.3 FM) with Jim Henderson, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic.
The game will also be broadcast nationally on Westwood One with Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline) as well as on WGSO (990-AM) in Spanish with Marco Garcia (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (analyst) and Victor Quinonez.
For full broadcast listings on television and radio, CLICK HERE.
For Out-of-Market Fans:
NewOrleansSaints.com and the National Football League offering fans an incredible opportunity to catch NFL games this season LIVE or on-demand on your computer or tablet!
Game Pass is available to fans as well as International Game Pass.
Fans will have the ability to:
- Watch live out of market preseason games (Does not include nationally-broadcast preseason games. Preseason games that are live on NFL Network will not be available live on phones but will be available in the archives.)
- Watch complete games online on-demand (or condensed versions)
- Listen to the gameday radio broadcast
- Available across multiple platforms (Connected TV devices, Mobile phones and tablets) PC web browser.
- DVR Controls: Pause, rewind and replay live and archived game action.
- Multiple Camera Angles: Watch games with picture-in-picture, dual and quad view modes, so you can watch multiple games on the same screen.
- Big Play Markers: Instantly view the biggest and most pivotal plays of on-demand games
- Archives: Relive all the NFL action with full replays of games from 2009-2014
You can sign up for a 7-day free trial! You will be billed at the end of the 7 days, unless you cancel in accordance with the applicable instructions. Cancel online anytime during your Free Trial. SIGN UP HERE
For International Game Pass, certain restrictions apply. For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, CLICK HERE