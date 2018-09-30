Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

How to Watch Online: New Orleans Saints at New York Giants 9/30/18

Television, radio and online streaming information for the Saints in Week 4

Sep 30, 2018 at 10:10 AM
The New Orleans Saints (2-1) start their 2018 trek against teams from the NFC East this week by taking on the New York Giants (1-2) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. with a 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff Sunday.

Fans can catch the action on CBS (WWL-4 locally) with Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline). The game will also air on local radio's WWL-870 and 105.3 with Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline) as well as nationally on ESPN Radio with Bill Rosinski (play-by-play), Bill Polian (analyst) and Anita Marks (sideline). For Spanish language radio, tune in to 97.9 FM with Marco Garcia (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts).

For full broadcast channel listings, CLICK HERE.

NFL GAME PASS
Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all year long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

For more information or details on your FREE TRIAL, CLICK HERE.
For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

