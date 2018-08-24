How to Watch Online: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers 

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Television, radio and online streaming information for the Saints preseason Game 3

Aug 24, 2018 at 02:07 PM
With both starting units conducting one of their final tuneups for the regular season, the Saints (1-1) will travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers (1-1) on Saturday, August 25 to close out their 2018 preseason road slate.

Fans can catch the action locally on CBS (WWL-4 locally) with Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (color analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline). The game will also air on local radio's WWL 870 AM and 105.3 FM with Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline). For Spanish language radio, tune in to 97.9FM with Juan Carlos Ramos (play-by-play) and Victor Quinonez (color analyst).

For full broadcast channel listings, CLICK HERE.

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can access live out-of-market preseason games, replays of every game, the NFL Films Archive and much more with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription will also give fans access to exclusive camera angles pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

For more information or details on your FREE TRIAL, CLICK HERE.
For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

