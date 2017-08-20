HOW TO WATCH: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers for Preseason Game 2

The New Orleans Saints continue their 2017 preseason against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., on Sunday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CST and the game will be regionally televised on Fox, WVUE-8 locally. The broadcast crew consists of Joel Meyers (play-by-play), Jon Stinchcomb, Sean Kelley (color analysts) and John DeShazier (sideline). Nationally, the game will be broadcast on the NFL Network.