Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

HBCU Legacy Bowl and NFL to host HBCU Combine

Events to showcase HBCU draft-eligible talent

Sep 02, 2022 at 09:34 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-HBCU-Combine-Legacy-Bowl-1920

The HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, in collaboration with the National Football League, will hold the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges & Universities) Combine in New Orleans. Select players from four HBCU conferences – CIAA, MEAC, SIAC and SWAC – and other HBCU institutions will be invited to participate in the event.

The combine will be held on Feb. 20 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, which is the New Orleans Saints practice facility, located in Metairie. The event will be patterned after the NFL Combine, the HBCU Combine will include the gathering of comprehensive medical information, interviews, and on-field evaluations of football skills and acumen.

"The HBCU Legacy Bowl is honored to partner with the National Football League to host the HBCU Combine," said Doug Williams, Black College Football Hall of Fame co-founder and Super Bowl XXII MVP. "This is a meaningful and impactful platform that will lift our HBCU community."

"HBCUs have made an indelible mark on the history of football," said James "Shack" Harris, Black College Football Hall of Fame co-Founder and legendary quarterback. "The HBCU Legacy Bowl and the HBCU Combine ensure that future generations of HBCU players will continue this excellence and legacy."

An HBCU Scouting Committee, comprised of current and former league executives, will evaluate and select this year's participants. The Senior Bowl will provide medical and football personnel to capture important pre-Draft information and deliver a world-class experience for HBCU prospects.

"Throughout NFL history, HBCU athletes have exemplified a standard of excellence both on and off the field," said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. "The HBCU Combine is part of honoring that legacy and making every effort to accelerate exposure of HBCU draft prospects to all NFL clubs. The game is better when all have the opportunity to compete."

All 32 NFL clubs will be represented at the HBCU Legacy Bowl, partnering with the HBCU Combine ensures maximum visibility for the talented HBCU players.

The second Annual HBCU Legacy Bowl will kick off on Feb. 25, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Yulman Stadium at Tulane University.

Below is a breakdown of the events during the HBCU Legacy Bowl and the HBCU Combine.

Related Links

Table inside Article
DateActivity
2/19/2023Travel Date for HBCU Combine participants
2/20/2023HBCU Combine & Travel Day for Legacy Bowl participants
2/21/2023Legacy Bowl practice
2/22/2023Legacy Bowl practice
2/23/2023Legacy Bowl practice
2/24/2023Legacy Bowl walk-thru and media day
2/25/2023HBCU Legacy Bowl

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce practice squad additions

news

New Orleans Saints make roster reductions to 53

NFL teams may establish a practice squad of up to 16 players on Wednesday at 12 p.m. CT

news

New Orleans Saints trade DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson and 2025 undisclosed draft pick to Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for future considerations in 2023 and 2024

news

Bayou Rum announced as the official rum of the New Orleans Saints

Starting with preseason Bayou Rum will be featured at Caesars Superdome concession bars, mobile bars and suites

news

Saints, Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha named Jesuit High School Alumnus of the Year

Lauscha was a member of the Class of '87

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: team gets to 80-man roster

news

Tickets on sale for 2022 Saints Hall of Fame induction luncheon, gala

Trio will be recognized October 28-30 leading into Week 8 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: team re-signs Derek Schweiger

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team receives Derrick Kelly off waivers

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs three defensive players

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs two defensive backs and a quarterback

Advertising