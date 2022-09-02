HBCU Legacy Bowl and NFL to host HBCU Combine

"HBCUs have made an indelible mark on the history of football," said James "Shack" Harris, Black College Football Hall of Fame co-Founder and legendary quarterback. "The HBCU Legacy Bowl and the HBCU Combine ensure that future generations of HBCU players will continue this excellence and legacy."

An HBCU Scouting Committee, comprised of current and former league executives, will evaluate and select this year's participants. The Senior Bowl will provide medical and football personnel to capture important pre-Draft information and deliver a world-class experience for HBCU prospects.

"Throughout NFL history, HBCU athletes have exemplified a standard of excellence both on and off the field," said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. "The HBCU Combine is part of honoring that legacy and making every effort to accelerate exposure of HBCU draft prospects to all NFL clubs. The game is better when all have the opportunity to compete."

All 32 NFL clubs will be represented at the HBCU Legacy Bowl, partnering with the HBCU Combine ensures maximum visibility for the talented HBCU players.

The second Annual HBCU Legacy Bowl will kick off on Feb. 25, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Yulman Stadium at Tulane University.