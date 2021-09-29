Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Hancock Whitney, New Orleans Saints to host Black and Gold Fan Fest on Friday, Oct. 1

It will be held at the outdoor plaza level of the Hancock Whitney Center

Sep 29, 2021 at 12:31 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Week 4 Black and Gold Fan Fest presented by Hancock Whitney

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
1 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
2 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
3 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
4 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
5 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
6 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
7 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
8 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
9 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
10 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
11 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
12 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
13 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
14 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
15 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
16 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
17 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
18 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
19 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
20 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
21 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
22 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
23 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
24 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
25 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
26 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
27 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
28 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
29 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
30 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
31 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.
32 / 32

The Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans were able to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Mason Burgin/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Hancock Whitney and the New Orleans Saints will kick off Week 4 of the NFL season with the Black and Gold Fan Fest on Friday, Oct. 1 at noon on the outdoor plaza level of Hancock Whitney's New Orleans Regional Headquarters, the Hancock Whitney Center. The celebration will spotlight the Saints in anticipation of the Sunday match-up against the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome.

The Saints Cheer Team, team mascot Gumbo and Saints Legend Bobby Hebert will make special appearances during Friday's Black and Gold Fan Fest, which includes samples from Community Coffee and Frito Lay, a DJ and a roaming photo booth. A grand-prize giveaway includes two pairs of tickets for Sunday's game.

Vaccination and testing
As required by the City of New Orleans, all guests 12 years of age and older must provide proof of at least one dose of an approved Covid vaccine or evidence of a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to entering the event.

Face coverings
Face coverings will be mandatory for all fans and must be worn at all times (other than while actively eating or drinking).

Hancock Whitney is the official bank of the Saints and the exclusive provider of the Saints branded debit card.

Related Content

news

Tickets available for Saints-Giants contest on Sunday

New Orleans receives allotment of tickets back from New York for Week 4
news

New Orleans Saints Legend Jahri Evans to be inducted into Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

Longtime guard will be part of class of 2022
news

New Orleans Saints announce new entertainment team, seek fan input for official team name

Saints fans can submit their team name ideas until Friday, October 8th, at 5:00 p.m. CT.
news

New Orleans Saints assistants Ryan Nielsen, Brian Young, Dan Roushar will not be at Sunday's game vs. New England

All three will miss second game because of Covid-19 protocols
news

NFL announces new format for Wild Card Weekend in playoffs

Super Wild Card Weekend to include Monday night game beginning with the 2021 season
news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund focus donations on hard hit areas

Gayle Benson: "We must rely on those on the frontlines in these communities to let us know in real time what they need"
news

Statement from the LSED/ASM Global on the fire at the Caesars Superdome

news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund distributes second round of funding to local nonprofits

In addition to direct funding, the Saints and Pelicans have worked closely with local legislative leaders from those areas most impacted
news

New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of Parys Haralson

Former Saints linebacker died at the age of 37
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore status for Sunday's game is questionable
news

Rewind: This week in Saints Podcasts presented by SeatGeek 9/6-9/10

Chef Jose Andres, Tom Rinaldi, Stacey Dales, and Nick Underhill were guests
Advertising