Halftime update: Washington Redskins 17, New Orleans Saints 13

The Washington Redskins scored first and controlled the opening half Sunday, taking a 17-13 lead over the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Washington (4-5) turned a Drew Brees interception into 38-yard Nick Rose field goal and then added touchdowns by Chris Thompson (25-yard reception) and Samaje Perine (2-yard run) for their scoring.

The Saints (7-2) scored on a 52-yard Wil Lutz field goal and a 36-yard Mark Ingram II II run. Lutz added a 29-yard field goal as time expired in the half.

New Orleans began the game minus two defensive starters, linebacker A.J. Klein and safety Kenny Vaccaro, and lost top cornerback Marshon Lattimore to an ankle injury in the first quarter.

New Orleans Saints stat leaders

Drew Brees, 12 of 22 for 154 yards with one interception

Mark Ingram II, six carries for 65 yards and one touchdown

Michael Thomas, two catches for 40 yards

Washington Redskins stat leaders

Kirk Cousins, 10 of 14 for 139 yards with one TD

Samaje Perine, 11 carries for 57 yards and a TD