Halftime update: Washington Redskins 17, New Orleans Saints 13

The Washington Redskins scored first and controlled the opening half Sunday, taking a 17-13 lead over the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Washington (4-5) turned a Drew Brees interception into 38-yard Nick Rose field goal and then added touchdowns by Chris Thompson (25-yard reception) and Samaje Perine (2-yard run) for their scoring.
The Saints (7-2) scored on a 52-yard Wil Lutz field goal and a 36-yard Mark Ingram II II run. Lutz added a 29-yard field goal as time expired in the half.
New Orleans began the game minus two defensive starters, linebacker A.J. Klein and safety Kenny Vaccaro, and lost top cornerback Marshon Lattimore to an ankle injury in the first quarter.
New Orleans Saints stat leaders
Drew Brees, 12 of 22 for 154 yards with one interception
Mark Ingram II, six carries for 65 yards and one touchdown
Michael Thomas, two catches for 40 yards
Washington Redskins stat leaders
Kirk Cousins, 10 of 14 for 139 yards with one TD
Samaje Perine, 11 carries for 57 yards and a TD
Josh Doctson, four catches for 81 yards
Fans get ready for the Saints-Redskins action with a pregame party at Champions Square.