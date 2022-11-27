Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime Update

Halftime update: San Francisco 49ers 10, New Orleans Saints 0 | NFL Week 12

Defense plays tough against 49ers until late score

Nov 27, 2022 at 04:54 PM
The San Francisco 49ers scored a touchdown with 13 seconds to play in the second quarter to take a 10-0 halftime lead over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

It looked like the Saints (4-7) had flipped the momentum when they stopped San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line late in the second quarter. But the Saints couldn't do anything on offense and gave the ball back to San Francisco in good field position and the 49ers scored on a 5-yard pass to Jauan Jennings that was tipped by safety Tyrann Mathieu. The score was set up by a late hit penalty on defensive back Chris Harris Jr.

The 49ers scored on their first drive of the game on a 24-yard field goal by Robbie Gould. The kick was set up by a lost fumble by Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

The game marked the debut of rookie tackle Trevor Penning, one of the team's two first-round draft picks in 2022, and the return to the lineup of defensive ends Cameron Jordan, Marcus Davenport, cornerback Bradley Roby, running back Mark Ingram and left tackle James Hurst. Penning didn't start but saw action in jumbo packages.

Quarterback Andy Dalton was eight of 11 for 92 yards while Kamara carried five times for 10 yards. Rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed had one reception for 35 yards. The Sainte were one of five on third down.

The 49ers (6-4) will get the ball to start the second half.

