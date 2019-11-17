Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints lead Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-7

New Orleans dominated the opening half

Nov 17, 2019 at 01:28 PM

Tampa, Fla. - The New Orleans Saints played one of their most dominating halves of football Sunday in taking a 20-7 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

The Saints had scoring drives of 10 plays, 12 plays and 13 plays with the only outlier being a one-play drive following Demario Davis' interception of Jameis Winston. The Saints had the ball for 20 of the first 25 minutes thanks to sterling work on third down and exceptional play from quarterback Drew Brees, running back Alvin Kamara and receiver Michael Thomas.

Brees was 17 of 23 for 133 yards with two touchdown passes (16 yards to Thomas on the one-play drive and three yards to tight end Jared Cook). Kamara carried the ball eight times for 50 yards, had six receptions for 37 yards and a 27-yard punt return.

Thomas had five receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown. His fourth reception gave him 90 for the season, setting two NFL records.The only knock on the offense is that had to settle for two Wil Lutz field goals on a couple of the long drives (44 and 26 yards)

In addition to Davis' interception, safety Vonn Bell intercepted a pass down the deep middle to end the final Bucs possession of the half.

