Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime update - New Orleans Saints 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0

Saints play perfect half as they try to sweep Bucs

Nov 08, 2020 at 08:51 PM
New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints played their best half of football of the season Sunday night in taking a 31-0 halftime lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Quarterback Drew Brees was nearly perfect (18 of 23 for 189 yards) and his three touchdown passes put him back ahead on the NFL's all-time touchdown pass list. He connected with 11 receivers and delivered rookie tight end ﻿Adam Trautman﻿ his first career touchdown reception (seven yards).

Star wide receiver Michael Thomas was back with four catches for 41 yards.

Alvin Kamara was AK (1-yard touchdown run, 37 yards rushing).

Taysom Hill completed a pass, caught a pass and hurdled a Bucs defender on a 23-yard run.

And the Saints defense? That unit forced four consecutive three-and-outs by quarterback Tom Brady and the Bucs offense (which included receiver Antonio Brown for the first time) before ﻿David Onyemata﻿ intercepted Brady on the fifth possession. With 8:45 left in the second quarter, the Bucs had just 36 yards of offense. On the sixth possession, Tampa turned the ball over on downs. On the seventh, safety ﻿Marcus Williams﻿ intercepted Brady.

Returner ﻿Deonte Harris﻿ was dynamic on punt returns and ﻿Wil Lutz﻿ made his one attempt (36 yards). ﻿Thomas Morstead﻿ didn't punt.

The Saints (5-2) are trying to sweep the season series from the Bucs (6-2) and take control of the race for the NFC South.

New Orleans will get the ball to start the second half.

Photos: Game Action | Saints-Buccaneers Week 9 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
1 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
2 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
3 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
4 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
5 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
6 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
7 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
8 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
9 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
10 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
11 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
12 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
13 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
14 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
15 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
16 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
17 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
18 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
19 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
20 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
21 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
22 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
23 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
24 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
25 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
26 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
27 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
28 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
29 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
30 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
31 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
32 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
33 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
34 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
35 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
36 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
37 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
38 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
39 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
40 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
41 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
42 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
43 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
44 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
45 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
46 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
47 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
48 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
49 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
50 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
51 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
52 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
53 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
54 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
55 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
56 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
57 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
58 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
59 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
60 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
61 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
62 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
63 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
64 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
65 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
66 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
67 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC
68 / 68

JC Ruiz/NFL/LCC

