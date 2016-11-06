Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 31, San Francisco 49ers 20

Santa Clara, Calif - The New Orleans Saints grabbed a 31-20 halftime lead over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes (Michael Thomas and Mark Ingram), running back Tim Hightower scored on a 4-yard run and Ingram tacked on a 75-yard touchdown run at the 5:45 mark in the second quarter. Wil Lutz kicked a 26-yard field goal at the end of the half.

The 49ers scored on their first possession, a 49-yard Phil Dawson field goal, and on a second quarter 47-yard touchdown pass from Colin Kaepernick to DuJuan Harris. Dawson added a 48-yard field goal at the 3:53 mark of the second quarter and then Kaepernick connected with Vance McDonald for a 65-yard touchdown with 1:05 left in the second quarter.

The game marked the debut of defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, the Saints' first-round draft pick, and the return of cornerback Delvin Breaux. Both players had been sidelined by broken fibulas.

Saints linebacker Craig Robertson came up with a big first quarter interception.

Saints left tackle Terron Armstead left the game in the first quarter with a leg injury. Andrus Peat moved over to his spot and Senio Kelemete came in to play left guard.

Saints stat leaders

Drew Brees, 17 of 25 for 198 yards and two TDs

Mark Ingram, five carries for 93 yards and one TD

Michael Thomas, three catches for 33 yards

49ers stat leaders

Colin Kaepernick, 14 of 18 for 286 yards with two TDs and one interception

DuJuan Harris, seven carries for 21 yards