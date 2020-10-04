Halftime update - New Orleans Saints 28, Detroit Lions 14

After spotting the Detroit Lions a 14-point lead five minutes into the game, the New Orleans Saints offense got on track and powered the Saints to a 28-14 halftime lead Sunday at Ford Field.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw an interception on his first pass but bounced back from that tipped pass to complete nine of his next 10 passes for 146 yards, many of them deep passes down the field. The Saints (1-2) scored on a 3-yard Latavius Murray run, a 1-yard Alvin Kamara run, a 2-yard pass from Brees to Tre'Quan Smith and a 20-yard pass from Brees to Smith

Star defensive end Cameron Jordan had his first sack of the season and Patrick Robinson, starting because of injuries to Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins, intercepted Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the end zone. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson added a sack late in the second quarter.

The Saints will get the ball to start the second half.

Saints stat leaders

Drew Brees, 11 of 14 for 179 yards with two TDs, one interception

Alvin Kamara, 11 carries for 61 yards and one TD

Latavius Murray, seven carries for 36 yards and one TD

Emmanuel Sanders, three catches for 62 yards

Lions stat leaders

Matthew Stafford, 7 of 16 for 133 yards with two TDs and one interception

Adrian Peterson, four carries for 14 yards