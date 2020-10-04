Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime update - New Orleans Saints 28, Detroit Lions 14

Offense clicking after slow start 

Oct 04, 2020 at 01:33 PM
New Orleans Saints

After spotting the Detroit Lions a 14-point lead five minutes into the game, the New Orleans Saints offense got on track and powered the Saints to a 28-14 halftime lead Sunday at Ford Field.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw an interception on his first pass but bounced back from that tipped pass to complete nine of his next 10 passes for 146 yards, many of them deep passes down the field. The Saints (1-2) scored on a 3-yard Latavius Murray run, a 1-yard Alvin Kamara run, a 2-yard pass from Brees to Tre'Quan Smith and a 20-yard pass from Brees to Smith

Star defensive end Cameron Jordan had his first sack of the season and Patrick Robinson, starting because of injuries to Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins, intercepted Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the end zone. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson added a sack late in the second quarter.

The Saints will get the ball to start the second half.

Saints stat leaders

Drew Brees, 11 of 14 for 179 yards with two TDs, one interception

Alvin Kamara, 11 carries for 61 yards and one TD

Latavius Murray, seven carries for 36 yards and one TD

Emmanuel Sanders, three catches for 62 yards

Lions stat leaders

Matthew Stafford, 7 of 16 for 133 yards with two TDs and one interception

Adrian Peterson, four carries for 14 yards

Kenny Golladay, one catch for 15 yards with one TD

Photos: Saints fans | Saints-Lions Week 4 2020

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron in Mid City as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from their home in New Orleans as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from their home in New Orleans as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from their home in New Orleans as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from their home in New Orleans as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from their home in New Orleans as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from their home in New Orleans as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from their home in New Orleans as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from their home in New Orleans as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Dat Dog as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Dat Dog as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Dat Dog as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Dat Dog as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Fat Harry's as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Fat Harry's as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Fat Harry's as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Fat Harry's as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints

