Halftime update - New Orleans Saints 17, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7

After getting off to a slow start inside an eerily empty Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the New Orleans Saints used two second quarter touchdowns by running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ to help take a 17-7 halftime lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their new quarterback, Tom Brady, on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Kamara scored first on a 12-yard pass from quarterback ﻿Drew Brees﻿ and again on a 6-yard touchdown run. The touchdown run was set up by safety Marcus Williams' interception of Brady near midfield.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson sacked Brady in the second quarter to set up a 53-yard field-goal attempt that Margus Hunt blocked with 3:27 left in the half. The Saints took possession and ended the half with a 29-yard Wil Lutz field goal.

Brees set another NFL record in the half when he attempted his ninth pass, giving him 10,170 for his career, one more than Brett Favre.

No fans were allowed to attend the game out of safety concerns from the on-going Covid-19 pandemic. Only one NFL game Sunday had fans in attendance.

New Orleans Saints stats

Drew Brees, 13 of 19 for 94 yards with one TD

Alvin Kamara, four rushes for eight yards and one TD; four catches for 13 yards and one TD

Michael Thomas, two catches 12 yards