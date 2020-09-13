Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime update - New Orleans Saints 17, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7

After slow start, two Alvin Kamara touchdowns put Saints into lead

Sep 13, 2020 at 04:50 PM
After getting off to a slow start inside an eerily empty Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the New Orleans Saints used two second quarter touchdowns by running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ to help take a 17-7 halftime lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their new quarterback, Tom Brady, on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Kamara scored first on a 12-yard pass from quarterback ﻿Drew Brees﻿ and again on a 6-yard touchdown run. The touchdown run was set up by safety Marcus Williams' interception of Brady near midfield.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson sacked Brady in the second quarter to set up a 53-yard field-goal attempt that Margus Hunt blocked with 3:27 left in the half. The Saints took possession and ended the half with a 29-yard Wil Lutz field goal.

Brees set another NFL record in the half when he attempted his ninth pass, giving him 10,170 for his career, one more than Brett Favre.

No fans were allowed to attend the game out of safety concerns from the on-going Covid-19 pandemic. Only one NFL game Sunday had fans in attendance.

New Orleans Saints stats

Drew Brees, 13 of 19 for 94 yards with one TD

Alvin Kamara, four rushes for eight yards and one TD; four catches for 13 yards and one TD

Michael Thomas, two catches 12 yards

Jared Cook, four catches for 34 yards

Photos: Saints Fans | Saints-Buccaneers Week 1 2020

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Saba restaurant as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gretna as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Times Grill in Mandeville as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Harvey, Louisiana, as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from the Old Rail Brew Pub in Mandeville as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
Saints fan Ernestine Robinson celebrates her 85th birthday by watching the game with her family in her Bywater home.
