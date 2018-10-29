Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 17, Minnesota Vikings 13

Late score puts Saints on top

Oct 28, 2018 at 08:44 PM

Minneapolis - The New Orleans Saints turned a late Minnesota fumble into Alvin Kamara's second touchdown as they took a 17-13 halftime lead over the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Minnesota was driving when linebacker Alex Anzalone and cornerback P.J. Williams delivered a big hit on receiver Adam Thielen who fumbled. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore picked it up and following a Minnesota penalty the Saints had the ball at the 18. A quick 17-yard pass from Drew Brees to Kamara gave them a first-and-goal from the 1 and Kamara scored on the next play.

The potent Vikings passing attack was on display in the first half as quarterback Kirk Cousins was 15 of 19 for 189 yards with one touchdown in the opening half with Stefon Diggs (four receptions for 54 yards with one TD) and Thielen (five catches for 75 yards) as his top targets. Latavius Murray added a 1-yard touchdown run. Dan Bailey missed the extra point.

The Saints scored on a 3-yard shovel pass from Brees to Kamara. New Orleans added a 52-yard field goal by Wil Lutz in the second quarter. Brees threw his first interception of the season with 3:03 left in the second quarter to Harrison Smith. Brees had thrown 231 passes this season without an interception.

Cornerback Eli Apple made his first start for the Saints after being obtained earlier in the week in trade with the New York Giants. Ken Crawley was inactive. Defensive end Everson Griffen made his return to the Vikings after missing five games for personal reasons.

Key Saints stats

Drew Brees,10 of 13 for 64 yards with one TD and one interception

Alvin Kamara, six carries for 33 yards with one rushing TD and one receiving TD

Michael Thomas, four catches for 76 yards

