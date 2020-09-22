Halftime update - New Orleans Saints 17, Las Vegas Raiders 17

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders matchup in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season.
The Las Vegas Raiders rallied from a 10-point deficit to tie the New Orleans Saints 17-17 at halftime on Monday night in the first game played at Allegiant Stadium.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara was effective running the ball (60 yards) and receiving (two catches, 23 yards) and receiver Tre'Quan Smith played one of his best halves of football (four catches, 80 yards).
The Saints raced to a 10-0 lead thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run by Kamara and a 31-yard Wil Lutz field goal. The Raiders started their comeback with a 3-yard pass from quarterback Derek Carr to Alec Ingold. The Saints increased their lead with a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Brees to tight end Jared Cook but the Raiders came right back and scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Carr to receiver Zay Jones with 1:44 left in the half.
Brees was intercepted on the saints' final drive leading to the tying 28-yard field goal by Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson.
The Raiders will get the ball to start the second half.
Saints stat leaders
Drew Brees, 9 of 18 for 136 yards with one TD and one interception
Alvin Kamara, nine carries for 60 yards with one TD
Tre'Quan Smith, four catches for 80 yards
Raiders stat leaders
Derek Carr, 17 of 23 for 177 yards with two touchdowns
Josh Jacobs, 11 carries for 26 yards