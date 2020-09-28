Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime update - New Orleans Saints 17, Green Bay Packers 13, 

TD pass to Emmanuel Sanders gives Saints lead

Sep 27, 2020 at 08:49 PM
The New Orleans Saints took a 17-13 halftime lead over the undefeated Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 27 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome thanks to a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Brees to receiver Emmanuel Sanders with six seconds left in the half.

The Packers scored on a 5-yard pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Allen Lazard that was set up by a 48-yard connection between the two. Kicker Mason Crosby added field goals of 52 and 33 yards.

The Saints relied on their rushing attack for most of the half with ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ (56 yards) and Latavius Murray (48 yards) both contributing. The Saints (1-1) scored their first touchdown on an 11-yard pass from Brees to Kamara. Kicker Wil Lutz added a 45-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Penalties continued to be a problem for the Saints as they were called for four for 45 yards although two appeared to be incorrect calls. The Saints had two fumbles (Brees, Deonte Harris) but recovered both. Left guard Andrus Peat left the game late in the second quarter on a cart.

Saints stat leaders:

Drew Brees, 14 of 17 for 104 yards

Alvin Kamara, four carries for 46 yards, seven catches for 61 yards and a TD

Latavius Murray, eight carries for 48 yards

Packers stat leaders:

Aaron Rodgers, nine of 14 for 106 yards and a TD

Allen Lazard, four catches for 67 ysrds

Aaron Jones, seven carries for 28 yards

