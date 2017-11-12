Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 17, Buffalo Bills 3

Saints trying to win seventh consecutive game

Nov 12, 2017 at 05:11 AM

The New Orleans Saints looked impressive in grabbing a 17-3 halftime lead over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.

In the only game Sunday that matched teams with winning records, New Orleans (6-2) took to the ground to score two touchdowns, both short runs by Mark Ingram II (one yard and three yards). Ingram and the Saints offensive line were dominant in the half as he ran for 68 yards and the two scores.

The Saints lead could have been larger if not for tight end Josh Hill's fumble that the Bills (5-3) recovered at the 9-yard line. The Saints got their other points on a 23-yard Wil Lutz field goal.

The defense played outstanding all half, forcing the Bills to punt on four consecutive possessions after giving up a  field goal on the opening drive.

If New Orleans holds on in the second half it will stretch the team's winning streak to seven games, the longest since the 2011 team won eight straight to end the regular season.

The half was marred by an injury to running back Daniel Lasco in the second quarter. The injury occurred as Lasco was making a tackle on a kickoff. He was taken from the field in an ambulance.

New Orleans Saints stats

Drew Brees, 15 of 20 for 146 yards

Mark Ingram, 11 carries for 68 yards and two TDs

Michael Thomas, seven catches for 91 yards

Buffalo Bills stats

Tyrod Taylor, 8 of 14 for 48 yards

LeSean McCoy, seven carries for 51 yards

Kelvin Benjamin, one catch for nine yards

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Game notes from New Orleans Saints preseason win over Los Angeles Chargers

Saints converted 9-of-13 third down attempts for a 69% conversion percentage

news

Postgame quotes from Coach Dennis Allen, Saints players

Allen: 'We did what we needed to do to win the game'

news

New Orleans Saints close out preseason with strong showing against Chargers

Jameis Winston starts at quarterback, leads team to touchdown on his only drive

news

Replay of Live Updates - Chargers at Saints - August 26, 2022 - NFL Preseason Week 3

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 3 game during the 2022 NFL Preseason.

news

Saints Gameday Guide 2022: Preseason Week 3 vs. Chargers

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers

news

Will quarterback Jameis Winston play in New Orleans Saints preseason finale?

He wants to play, but caution may win out

news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Chargers | 2022 NFL Preseason Week 3

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 26, 2022

news

Saints vs. Chargers Preseason Week 3 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

The Saints and Chargers have played 13 times in the regular season, with the Chargers leading the series 7-6

news

Notes from New Orleans Saints preseason loss to Green Bay Packers

Receiver Chris Olave scored his first NFL touchdown on a 20-yard pass

news

New Orleans Saints see some highs, same lows in 20-10 preseason loss to Green Bay

'Disappointing to see all the penalties, disappointing to see that we turned the ball over for the second consecutive week'

news

Replay of Live Updates - Packers vs. Saints - August 19, 2022 - NFL Preseason Week 2

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 2 game during the 2022 NFL Preseason.

news

Packers vs Saints Game Preview | 2022 NFL Preseason Week 2

New Orleans and Green Bay have faced each other in nine preseason exhibitions, with the Packers holding a 7-2 lead

Advertising