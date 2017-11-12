Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 17, Buffalo Bills 3

The New Orleans Saints looked impressive in grabbing a 17-3 halftime lead over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.

In the only game Sunday that matched teams with winning records, New Orleans (6-2) took to the ground to score two touchdowns, both short runs by Mark Ingram II (one yard and three yards). Ingram and the Saints offensive line were dominant in the half as he ran for 68 yards and the two scores.

The Saints lead could have been larger if not for tight end Josh Hill's fumble that the Bills (5-3) recovered at the 9-yard line. The Saints got their other points on a 23-yard Wil Lutz field goal.

The defense played outstanding all half, forcing the Bills to punt on four consecutive possessions after giving up a field goal on the opening drive.

If New Orleans holds on in the second half it will stretch the team's winning streak to seven games, the longest since the 2011 team won eight straight to end the regular season.

The half was marred by an injury to running back Daniel Lasco in the second quarter. The injury occurred as Lasco was making a tackle on a kickoff. He was taken from the field in an ambulance.

New Orleans Saints stats

Drew Brees, 15 of 20 for 146 yards

Mark Ingram, 11 carries for 68 yards and two TDs

Michael Thomas, seven catches for 91 yards

Buffalo Bills stats

Tyrod Taylor, 8 of 14 for 48 yards

LeSean McCoy, seven carries for 51 yards