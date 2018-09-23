Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 16, Atlanta Falcons 14

Three Lutz field goals put Saints on top

Sep 23, 2018 at 01:33 PM

Atlanta - The New Orleans Saints took a 16-14 halftime lead over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium thanks to the right leg of kicker Wil Lutz.

Lutz made three first-half field goals, the final one from 45 yards with six seconds left in the half, to take the lead in a back-and-forth game

It looked like the Falcons would lead 14-13 at halftime lthanks to a 75-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to rookie receiver Calvin Ridley with 2:12 left in the half. Ridley has five catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns as he caught an 18-yard scoring pass from Ryan in the first half.

The Saints scored on a four-yard pass to Ted Ginn Jr. and tLutz field goals from 49 and 21 yards. Quarterback Drew Brees set the NFL record for completions in the second quarter when he passed Brett Favre, who had 6,300 completions in his career.

Saints stat leaders

Brees, 20 of 27 for 243 yards with one touchdown

Alvin Kamara, five carries for 29 yards, seven receptions for 69 yards

Michael Thomas, four catches for 65 yards

Related Content

news

Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings | 2023 NFL Week 10

Postgame quotes from Dennis Allen and players following the New Orleans Saints Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Postgame notes: New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings | 2023 NFL Week 10

Postgame notes from the New Orleans Saints Week 10 loss to the Minnesita Vikings.
news

Quarterback Jameis Winston provides spark off bench for New Orleans Saints against Minnesota

Winston threw two touchdown passes in second half
news

Another across-the-board slow start dooms New Orleans Saints in loss to Minnesota Vikings

Saints finished with 280 yards of offense, defense allowed 24 first-half points
news

Game Recap: Minnesota Vikings 27, New Orleans Saints 19 | 2023 NFL Week 10

Saints drop to 5-5 heading into bye week
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr ruled out of Vikings game with right shoulder injury, concussion

Saints quarterback took hard hit in third quarter
news

Halftime update: Minnesota Vikings 24, New Orleans Saints 3 | 2023 NFL Week 10

Saints will get the ball to start the second half
news

Game Preview: Saints at Vikings - 2023 NFL Week 10

The Minnesota Vikings host the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL regular season on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at noon CT.
news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Vikings | 2023 NFL Week 10

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings for November 12, 2023
news

Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears | 2023 NFL Week 9

Postgame notes from the Saints' Week 9 win over the Chicago Bears.
news

Postgame quotes: New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears | 2023 NFL Week 9

Postgame quotes from Coach Dennis Allen and Saints players after the team's Week 9 win over the Chicago Bears.
news

Cornerback Paulson Adebo produces three of New Orleans Saints' five turnovers in win over Chicago

Taysom Hill has touchdown pass and reception in victory
Advertising