Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 16, Atlanta Falcons 14

Atlanta - The New Orleans Saints took a 16-14 halftime lead over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium thanks to the right leg of kicker Wil Lutz.

Lutz made three first-half field goals, the final one from 45 yards with six seconds left in the half, to take the lead in a back-and-forth game

It looked like the Falcons would lead 14-13 at halftime lthanks to a 75-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to rookie receiver Calvin Ridley with 2:12 left in the half. Ridley has five catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns as he caught an 18-yard scoring pass from Ryan in the first half.

The Saints scored on a four-yard pass to Ted Ginn Jr. and tLutz field goals from 49 and 21 yards. Quarterback Drew Brees set the NFL record for completions in the second quarter when he passed Brett Favre, who had 6,300 completions in his career.

Saints stat leaders

Brees, 20 of 27 for 243 yards with one touchdown

Alvin Kamara, five carries for 29 yards, seven receptions for 69 yards