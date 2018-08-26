Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 14, Los Angeles Chargers 7

Saints score 14 consecutive points to take halftime lead

Aug 25, 2018 at 08:17 PM

Carson, Calif. - Sparked by a fake punt conversion by Taysom Hill, the New Orleans Saints scored 14 unanswered points to grab a 14-7 halftime lead over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday evening at the StubHub Center.

Facing a fourth-and-three with 1:59 to play in the opening quarter, Hill took a direct snap and scampered for five yards to keep the drive alive. Quarterback Drew Brees then connected with Michael Thomas on a 26-yard strike and the Saints were in business. Kamara ended the 11-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Brees hit Thomas on the 2-point attempt.

Tom Savage came into replace Brees and led the team on a 14-play drive that ended with a 25-yard Wil Lutz field goal with 1:46 to play. Lutz added a 35-yarder as time expired in the half.

The Chargers scored on their second possession, a 5-yard run by Detrez Newsome. Philip Rivers led them into the red zone on their opening possession but failed to convert on fourth-and-goal.

Preseason Game 3 - Saints at Chargers - Pregame

Pregame photos from Los Angeles with the Saints getting ready to face the Chargers in preseason week 3

Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0051
1 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0029
2 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0032
3 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0182
4 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0098
5 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0229
6 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0201
7 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0177
8 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0085
9 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0161
10 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0136
11 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0285
12 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0044
13 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0308
14 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0119
15 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0684
16 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0615
17 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0711
18 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0292
19 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0581
20 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0646
21 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0483
22 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0570
23 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0497
24 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0565
25 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0462
26 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0576
27 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0326
28 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0105
29 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0467
30 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0401
31 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0352
32 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0385
33 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0379
34 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0329
35 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0071
36 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0932
37 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-1192
38 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0972
39 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-1055
40 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0979
41 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0991
42 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-1195
43 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0954
44 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-1033
45 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-1011
46 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-1041
47 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0811
48 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0750
49 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0738
50 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0890
51 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-1119
52 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0804
53 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0731
54 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-saints-chargers-psgame3-2560x1440-0942
55 / 55
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Texans vs. Saints - 2023 NFL Week 6

The Houston Texans host the New Orleans Saints in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL regular season on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at 12 p.m. CT.
news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Texans | 2023 NFL Week 6

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Houston Texans on October 15, 2023
news

Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots | 2023 NFL Week 5

Dennis Allen, Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Tyrann Mathieu discuss the team's Week 5 win vs. Pats
news

Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots | 2023 NFL Week 5

Saints pitched their first shutout since Oct. 30, 2022 against the Las Vegas Raiders
news

New Orleans Saints defense dominates in shutout victory over New England

Offense scored three times in red zone
news

New Orleans Saints offensive line, coordinator Pete Carmichael have banner days against New England

Carl Granderson leads dominating defensive performance
news

Alvin Kamara sets New Orleans Saints touchdown record

Running back moves past Saints legend Marques Colston
news

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Saints - 2023 NFL Week 5

The New England Patriots host the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL regular season on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 12 p.m. CT.
news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Patriots | 2023 NFL Week 5

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs New England Patriots on October 8, 2023
news

Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 2023 NFL Week 4

Dennis Allen, Derek Carr, Michael Thomas, Cam Jordan discuss the team's Week 4 division loss to the Bucs
news

Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 2023 NFL Week 4

The 26 points surrendered ended a franchise-record 11-game streak of giving up 20 points or loss, dating to the 2022 season
news

Alvin Kamara's return was bright spot for New Orleans Saints on a frustrating day

Rookie defensive tackle Bryan Bresee continues to impress
Advertising