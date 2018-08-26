Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 14, Los Angeles Chargers 7

Carson, Calif. - Sparked by a fake punt conversion by Taysom Hill, the New Orleans Saints scored 14 unanswered points to grab a 14-7 halftime lead over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday evening at the StubHub Center.

Facing a fourth-and-three with 1:59 to play in the opening quarter, Hill took a direct snap and scampered for five yards to keep the drive alive. Quarterback Drew Brees then connected with Michael Thomas on a 26-yard strike and the Saints were in business. Kamara ended the 11-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Brees hit Thomas on the 2-point attempt.

Tom Savage came into replace Brees and led the team on a 14-play drive that ended with a 25-yard Wil Lutz field goal with 1:46 to play. Lutz added a 35-yarder as time expired in the half.