Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 14, Baltimore Ravens 9

Tony Jones Jr. scores on 18-yard run

Aug 14, 2021 at 07:40 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

With the quarterback competition between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston getting all of the pregame hype, it was New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr.  who was the star of the first half of the preseason opener vs. the Ravens on Saturday, Aug. 14 in Baltimore.

Jones ran four times for 64 yards, capped by an 18-yard scoring run in the second quarter to give the Saints a 7-3 lead over Baltimore. He also made several key blocks on blitz pickups as the Saints entered halftime up 14-9.

Hill started and went 8 of 12 for 81 yards with one interception. Winston came on in the second quarter and led the Saints on two scoring drives, the second touchdown coming on an 8-yard pass to Lil' Jordan Humphrey. Winston finished the half 7 of 12 for 96 yards with the score and one interception.

The New Orleans lead could have been much larger if not for fumbles by running backs Latavius Murray and Devonte Freeman and the interceptions. The Saints' defense was in midseason form early and limited Baltimore - minus superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson - to just two yards in the first quarter. Defensive lineman Marcus Davenport and David Onyemata were exceptionally disruptive when they were in the game. Rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo also had a strong half and fellow rookie cornerback Bryce Thompson came up with an interception.

The Ravens scored on a 56-yard field goal by Justin Tucker and two field goals by his backup, Jake Verity.

Saints receiver Marquez Callaway had a nice half with three catches for 61 yards.

Numerous Saints players were held out of the game including running back Alvin Kamara, starting tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk and on defense Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis and Marshon Lattimore all watched from the sideline.

Pregame photos from Saints at Ravens 2021 NFL Preseason Week 1

Pregame photos from Baltimore as the New Orleans Saints take on the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason.

New Orleans Saints wide receivers ﻿Deonte Harris﻿ and ﻿Marquez Callaway﻿ pregame as the Saints get ready to take on the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
1 / 36

New Orleans Saints wide receivers ﻿Deonte Harris﻿ and ﻿Marquez Callaway﻿ pregame as the Saints get ready to take on the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ hits the field early on gameday as the Saints prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
2 / 36

New Orleans Saints defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ hits the field early on gameday as the Saints prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ and running back Alvin Kamara warmup pregame as the Saints prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
3 / 36

New Orleans Saints defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ and running back Alvin Kamara warmup pregame as the Saints prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ and running back Alvin Kamara warmup pregame as the Saints prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
4 / 36

New Orleans Saints defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ and running back Alvin Kamara warmup pregame as the Saints prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end ﻿Juwan Johnson﻿ juggles tennis balls pregame ahead of the Saints game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
5 / 36

New Orleans Saints tight end ﻿Juwan Johnson﻿ juggles tennis balls pregame ahead of the Saints game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ pregame ahead of the Saints game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
6 / 36

New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ pregame ahead of the Saints game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ pregame ahead of the Saints game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
7 / 36

New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ pregame ahead of the Saints game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
8 / 36

New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
9 / 36

New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
10 / 36

New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
11 / 36

New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talk ahead of their game in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
12 / 36

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talk ahead of their game in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
13 / 36

New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and daughter Meghan Payton share a moment pregame as the Saints prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
14 / 36

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and daughter Meghan Payton share a moment pregame as the Saints prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Deuce McAllister and new Saints play-by-play announcer Mike Hoss prepare to call the game on WWL Radio as the New Orleans Saints take on the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
15 / 36

Saints legend Deuce McAllister and new Saints play-by-play announcer Mike Hoss prepare to call the game on WWL Radio as the New Orleans Saints take on the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
16 / 36

New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
17 / 36

New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
18 / 36

New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
19 / 36

New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
20 / 36

New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
21 / 36

New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
22 / 36

New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
23 / 36

New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
24 / 36

New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
25 / 36

New Orleans Saints pregame photos ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, left, talks with Baltimore Ravens inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan prior to an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
26 / 36

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, left, talks with Baltimore Ravens inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan prior to an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston works out prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
27 / 36

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston works out prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill throw a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
28 / 36

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill throw a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, center, talks with quarterback Jameis Winston (2) prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
29 / 36

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, center, talks with quarterback Jameis Winston (2) prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints punter Nolan Cooney, left, hugs quarterback Jameis Winston prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
30 / 36

New Orleans Saints punter Nolan Cooney, left, hugs quarterback Jameis Winston prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston works out prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
31 / 36

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston works out prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton walks on the field prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
32 / 36

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton walks on the field prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Saints fans having fun inside M&T Bank Stadium pregame ahead of the New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens week 1 matchup on Saturday, August 14, 2021 during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
33 / 36

Saints fans having fun inside M&T Bank Stadium pregame ahead of the New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens week 1 matchup on Saturday, August 14, 2021 during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans having fun inside M&T Bank Stadium pregame ahead of the New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens week 1 matchup on Saturday, August 14, 2021 during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
34 / 36

Saints fans having fun inside M&T Bank Stadium pregame ahead of the New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens week 1 matchup on Saturday, August 14, 2021 during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans having fun inside M&T Bank Stadium pregame ahead of the New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens week 1 matchup on Saturday, August 14, 2021 during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
35 / 36

Saints fans having fun inside M&T Bank Stadium pregame ahead of the New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens week 1 matchup on Saturday, August 14, 2021 during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans having fun inside M&T Bank Stadium pregame ahead of the New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens week 1 matchup on Saturday, August 14, 2021 during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
36 / 36

Saints fans having fun inside M&T Bank Stadium pregame ahead of the New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens week 1 matchup on Saturday, August 14, 2021 during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Game recap: Baltimore Ravens 17, New Orleans Saints 14

Six turnovers too much for Saints to overcome in preseason opener
news

Live updates from Saints at Ravens 2021 NFL Preseason Week 1

The latest game updates from social media on the New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens preseason week 1 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
news

Broadcasting Information for Saints at Ravens 2021 NFL Preseason Week 1

New Orleans plays Baltimore on the road on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. (CST) at M&T Bank Stadium
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Miami Dolphins

Saints will face Dolphins on 'Monday Night Football' in Week 16
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: New York Jets

Saints will face Jets in Week 14 on Fox
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Dallas Cowboys

Saints will face Cowboys in 'Thursday Night Football' clash
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Buffalo Bills

Saints will face Bills on Thanksgiving on NBC
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Philadelphia Eagles

Saints will face Eagles in Week 11 on Fox
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tennessee Titans

Saints will face AFC foe in Week 10 on CBS
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Atlanta Falcons

Saints will face arch-rival Falcons in Week 9 and Week 18
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints will face division rival and the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 8 and Week 15
Advertising