Halftime update - New Orleans Saints 13, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13

A little trickery helped the New Orleans Saints enter halftime tied at 13 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 17 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Here's what happened on the Saints' trick play that gave the Saints a 13-10 lead: running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ lined up as a wildcat quarterback, tossed the ball to running back Ty Montgomery who flipped it to backup quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ who a hit a wide-open Tre'Quan Smith with a 56-yard scoring pass with 8:08 to play in the second quarter.

The Saints had scored in the first quarter on two Wil Lutz field goals (23 and 42 yards) but Tampa had come back to take the lead on a 26-yard Ryan Succop field goal and a 3-yard scoring pass from Tom Brady to Mike Evans. After the Saints took a 13-10 lead, the Bucs tied the score on a 37-yard Succop field goal as time expired in the half.

Second-year returner Deonte Harris had a big half for the Saints, returning the first punt 54 yards. His second punt return went for a touchdown but was wiped out by a penalty for an illegal block by defensive end Carl Granderson. Harris had to leave the game in the second quarter with a neck injury. He is listed as questionable to return.

The game features two sure-fire first ballot Pro Football Hall of Famers in Drew Brees and Brady but neither lit it up in the first half. Brees was 10 of 17 for 63 with an interception and Brady was 10 of 21 for 93 yards with the one touchdown pass.

The Saints will get the ball to start the second half. The winner will play at the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 2:05 p.m.