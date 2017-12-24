Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 13, Atlanta Falcons 0

54-yard touchdown by Ginn gives Saints some breathing room

Dec 24, 2017 at 05:10 AM

The New Orleans Saints took a 13-0 halftime lead over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome thanks to a 54-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees to Ted Ginn Jr.  with 14 seconds left in the half.

Rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore intercepted Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan to set up the late Saints score. Saints defensive players did a great job keeping the ball off the ground before Lattimore controlled it.

A victory puts the Saints (10-4) in the playoffs for the first time since the 2013 season.

The Saints scored on their opening possession as Wil Lutz made a 40-yard field goal. Lutz also made a 29-yarder with with 1:19 left in  the half. That drive lasted 16 plays and 8:21 as the New Orleans offense kept Atlanta's offense on the sideline for much of the half.

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan recorded his 11th sack of the season, sacking Ryan on third-and-35, which forced a punt.

The Falcons (9-5) struggled with penalties in the opening half, committing six for 59 yards.

New Orleans Saints key stats

Drew Brees, 12 of 15 for 145 yards with one touchdown

Mark Ingram II, seven carries for 17 yards

Ted Ginn Jr, three catches for 69 yards with one touchdown

Atlanta Falcons key stats

Matt Ryan, seven of 11 for 96 yards with one interception

Devonta Freeman, five carries for 15 yards

Julio Jones, four catches for 63 yards

